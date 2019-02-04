Alphabet tops revenue targets

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai source Getty

Alphabet, the parent company of internet search giant Google, topped Wall Street revenue targets in its final three months of the year, but reported growing losses in its other bets segment.

Despite the topline beat, the stock was down 1.5% in after hours trading.

Here’s what Alphabet reported:

Net Revenue (excluding TAC): $31.69 billion, compared to $31.33 billion analyst expectations.

$31.69 billion, compared to $31.33 billion analyst expectations. Q4 EPS (GAAP): $12.77, compared to $10.86 expected by analysts.

We’ll be covering Alphabet’s Q4 results live as they’re released, so hit refresh or click here for the latest updates.