Alphabet’s X moonshot factory just hired a tech veteran to help shepherd a ‘new generation’ of bold bets

caption Investor and Moonfruit cofounder Wendy Tan White source Wendy Tan White

Alphabet’s moonshot division, “X,” has hired UK tech-veteran Wendy Tan White as its vice president on the leadership team.

“We’re delighted [White will] be bringing [her] expertise to the moonshot factory and helping to bring a new generation of moonshots into the world,” said X CEO Astro Teller.

A company spokesperson for X did not specify which projects White would initially focus on, but did say that her position will be a new role for the company.

Alphabet‘s moonshot factory, known as “X” (formerly Google X), is adding a new member to its leadership.

Wendy Tan White – formerly an advisor at the early-stage UK tech fund BGF Ventures – will be brought on as X’s vice president on the leadership team and will be “managing, mentoring and supporting a range of teams across X,” the company announced Tuesday.

The 25-year tech veteran also co-founded the website builder Moonfruit before it was acquired in 2012 for $34 million.

“We’re delighted [White will] be bringing [her] expertise to the moonshot factory and helping to bring a new generation of moonshots into the world,” X CEO Astro Teller told Business Insider in a statement.

X is home to a number of ambitious ventures including giant balloons that beam internet (Project Loon) and autonomous delivery drones that drop burritos and other goods onto front doorsteps (Project Wing).

Read more: Alphabet’s drone delivery company is testing a quieter delivery drone after its original model annoyed townspeople and their dogs

Some moonshot projects inevitably fail, like Project Foghorn, which aimed at creating an alternative, less pollutant fuel for transport vehicles. While others, like the self-driving car initiative Waymo, “graduate” and become their own companies under the Alphabet umbrella.

A company spokesperson for X did not specify with Business Insider regarding which projects White would initially focus on, but did say that her position will be a new role for the company.