Google shrugs off EU fine as Q2 revenue grows 26% and crushes Wall Street targets

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reported Q2 revenue after the bell on Monday that outpaced analyst estimates.

Alphabet reported revenue of $26.24 billion, while the street expected $25.6 billion.

Google’s net income fell short of Q2 last year largely due to the $5 billion fine imposed on the company by the European Commission.

Google-parent company Alphabet Google boosted its revenue 26% in the second quarter, outpacing Wall Street targets and delivering strong growth even as the company’s absorbed a hefty $5 billion fine from European regulators.

In after-hours trading Alphabet shares of Alphabet were up 4 percent.

Google executives credited the company’s mobile advertising business, as well the expansion of the cloud computing business, for the healthy revenue growth during the second quarter. Google CEO Sundar Pichai cited important new customers for the cloud business, including retail superstore Target, which he said was migrating key areas of its business to the Google cloud platform.

Here are some of the key numbers:

Q2 Net Revenue (excluding traffic acquisition costs): $26.2 billion, versus the $25.6 billion expected by analysts.

Q2 EPS: $4.54 (including the EU fine); $11.75 excluding the fine.

Q2 “Other Bets” Revenue: $145 million, up from $97 million in the year ago period

Q2 “Other Bets” Operating Loss: $732 million, compared to $633 million in the year ago period.

Headcount: 89,058, up from 75,606 at this time last year.

The strong results added to investor optimism around Google, whose stock has surged more than 17% in the past three months even as regulators in Europe have cracked down on the company’s business practices.

“While regulatory clouds and margins continue to be overhangs on the name, we believe 2Q advertising and ‘bread and butter’ search revenues were healthy and a good barometer of potential strength heading into the rest of 2018/2019,” said GBH Research analyst Dan Ives in a note to investors following the results on Monday.

Google reported net income of $3.2 billion, down from the $3.5 billion from Q2 last year. That’s largely due to the $5 billion fine recently imposed on Google by the European Commission. The EC alleged that Google broke the EU’s antitrust laws with Android, the mobile software that’s used on the majority of the world’s smartphones. Google is appealing the ruling.

Asked how the European ruling might impact Google’s mobile business, CEO Sundar Pichai said “we are analyzing the decision and I think it’s too early to comment or speculate.”

Pichai flagged invesments in artificial intelligence as an important asset to help Google stay ahead in the competitive market and he pointed to new opportunies for Google to make money from its popular maps products.

“I’ve always felt maps is a teremendous asset we have,” he said.

The number of paid clicks on Google ads increased 58% year-over-year, while the amount of money Google receives on the average ad click fell 22%, in keeping with ongoing trends in its business. TAC, an important metric in Google’s ad business, crept up to 23 percent of ad revenue in Q2, up slightly from the 22-percent reported during the same period last year.