Google is buying data-analysis startup Looker for $2.6 billion in cash

source Kim White/MSNBC

Google is acquiring Looker, a California-based data-analysis startup, in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction that’s expected to close later this year.

Looker will join Google Cloud once the acquisition is complete, Google said Thursday in a statement.

Watch Alphabet trade live.

Google is acquiring Looker, a California-based data-analysis startup, in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction, Google said Thursday in a statement.

“Looker extends our business analytics offering with two important capabilities – first, the ability to define business metrics once in a consistent way across data sources,” Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, said.

“Second, Looker also provides users with a powerful analytics platform that delivers applications for business intelligence and use-case specific solutions such as Sales Analytics, as well as a flexible, embedded analytics product to collaborate on business decisions,” Kurian added.

Google’s acquisition of Looker, which was founded in 2012, is expected to close later this year, pending regulatory approvals. Once the deal closes, Looker will join Google Cloud.

Looker in December raised $103 million in a Series E funding round that valued it at $1.6 billion, Business Insider’s Rosalie Chan reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.