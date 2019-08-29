‘I am far from perfect’: Alphabet’s chief legal officer responds to report that he had a child with a Google employee and abused her emotionally, but says there are ‘two sides’ to the story

caption Google SVP David Drummond. source Ryan Anson/AFP/Getty Images

Alphabet’s chief legal officer David Drummond said he is “far from perfect,” in a personal statement first reported by BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

Jennifer Blakely – the former paralegal on Drummond’s team – personally spoke out for the first time yesterday in a Medium post, which alleged that chief legal exec fathered a son with her while he was married, abandoned her and abused her emotionally.

“The abuse of power didn’t stop with being pushed out,” she wrote, referring to leaving her job at Google. “Afterwards I was pushed down, lest I got in the way of the behavior that had become even more oppressive and entitled.”

Google has refused to comment on the matter, which involves allegations about one of the highest paid and most powerful executives at the company. “We don’t have a statement on this to share,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to Business Insider. “We’ve seen that Mr. Drummond has issued a personal statement, see here,” Google said.

The company, which has been rocked by allegations that it protects “elite men” who have engaged in sexual misconduct, in some cases giving them huge payouts, declined to make Drummond available for an interview. In November, roughly 20,000 Google employees staged a walkout to protest the company’s treatment of executives accused of misconduct and the lack of accountability at a company in which cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin control a majority of the voting power.

Drummond’s statement on Thursday, which was tweeted out in-full by BuzzFeed News reporter Ryan Mac, calls into questions some of the claims raised by Blakely’s recent account of their relationship.

“Her account raises many claims about us and other people, including our son and my former wife,” Drummond said in the statement. “As you would expect, there are two sides to all of the conversations and details Jennifer recounts, and I take a very different view about what happened. I have discussed these claims directly with Jennifer, and I addressed the details of our relationship with our employer at the time.”

Here is David Drummond's full statement. He does not say sorry.

According to Blakely’s account from Wednesday, Drummond had multiple relationships with other colleagues at Google, including his “personal assistant” who Blakely claims moved into one of his homes.

Drummond took issue with the claim, insisting that besides Blakely, he has never “started” a relationship with anyone else at Google or Alphabet. “Any suggestion otherwise is simply untrue,” he said.

Still, the specific phrasing that Drummond – a lawyer by training – never “started” a relationship with other Google staffers is likely to raise questions about his forthrightness on the matter.

“I know Jennifer feels wronged and understand that she wants to speak out about it,” Drummond said, “but I won’t be getting in a public back and forther about these personal matters.”

Drummond joined Google in 2002 as head of corporate development, two years before the company’s IPO. Over the following years he assumed increasing responsibility, overseeing the legal department and government relations, as Google grew into one of the world’s most valuable companies and restructured into Alphabet.

Here is Drummond’s full statement, as given to Buzzfeed:

It’s not a secret that Jennifer and I had a difficult break-up 10 years ago. I am far from perfect and I regret my part in that.

Her account raises many claims about us and other people, including our son and my former wife. As you would expect there are two sides to all of the conversations and details Jennifer recounts, and I take a very different view about what happened. I have discussed these claims directly with Jennifer, and I addressed the details of our relationship wiht our employer at the time.

But I don want to address one claim that touches on professonal matters. Other than Jennifer, I never started a relationship with anyone else who was working at Google or Alphabet. Any suggestion otherwise is simply untrue.

I know Jennifer feels wronged and understand that she wants to speak out about it. But I won’t be getting in a public back and forther about these personal matters.

David Drummond

This story is developing.