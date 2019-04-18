Alsid raises a record sum of €13 million in investments to finance their global market expansion plans

Alsid has achieved this European record for investment in the cybersecurity market thanks to Idinvest Partners with the participation of its long-standing investors: 360 Capital Partners and Axeleo Capital.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 18 April 2019 – Alsid, the pioneering Active Directory protection solution provider announces a Series A funding record of €13 million ($15 million) in investment led by Idinvest Partners, the leading European capital-investment company. This capital will be used to continue and accelerate the international success they have already achieved in France and Hong Kong.

Alsid was founded in 2016 by Emmanuel Gras and Luc Delsalle, both experts at the ANSSI (NCSC — France’s National Cyber Security Center). The company rapidly developed its own revolutionary approach to Active Directory security, a vital infrastructure for the security and business continuity of enterprises. Thanks to their proven platform, Alsid achieved more than 500% growth in 2018, doubled its client portfolio, and has earned the trust and loyalty of a large number of prestigious key accounts such as Lagardère, Groupe Accor, Orange, Saint-Gobain, Sanofi, Sodexo Unibail-Roadmco, VINCI Energies, and HKBN in Hong Kong.

Active Directory is the cornerstone of major modern business IT infrastructures. This software is used by 95% of all businesses with more than 1000 employees, and is relied upon to organise user access rights to applications and network and data sharing activities. As a result, Active Directory has become a priority target for cybercriminals. Once they gain control of it, they can grant themselves access to all their victims’ assets.

In the light of this, securing Active Directory has become a universal requirement and now represents a global market worth tens of billions of euros. Alsid has naturally become a leader in this market thanks to their significant technological advances and their proven large-scale solution deployment capabilities. This capital investment program comes therefore as an integral part of the continuation of their ambitions and will ensure commercial coverage of leading global markets. Beginning in 2019, Alsid will be expanding its business to include the United Kingdom, Singapore, the whole of the Middle East, Germany, Northern Europe, and Benelux, and will be actively preparing its entry into the US and Japanese markets, planned for 2020.

“We are very proud of the trust that the market (our clients, share-holders, and peers) have placed in our solution and our capacity to expand our success globally“, explains Emmanuel Gras, Alsid’s CEO. “This record-breaking investment program will allow us to realise our ambitious expansion plans, further increase our technological advances and therefore maintain our three-digit growth figure over the long term.”

“Alsid team successfully identified a data security flaw which is huge, critical, and unresolved. The quick adoption of their product by a blue-chip portfolio of clients is evidence of that. We are very excited to join this exceptional team in its new phase of international development”, commented Jonathan Userovici, Investment Manager for Idinvest Partners.

“Since our seed investment, we have been greatly impressed by Alsid’s ability to make their product an Active Directory security reference, as can be seen in the size of the client portfolio it has been able to put together in such a short period of time. We are very happy to welcome Idinvest as part of this new phase.” – Alexandre Mordacq, Partner 360 Capital.

“We are very proud to have collaborated with the co-founders of Alsid since their beginnings and to continue to work with them on this new decisive phase. Their development over the last 2 years has been exceptional. Alsid has become a leading company when it comes to AD security; they have managed to dominate their American and Israeli competition. Their management have vision and commitment, which are two essential qualities for a credible international reputation.” – Mathieu Viallard, Managing Director, Axeleo Capital.





About Alsid

Originally founded by two experts who had worked previously for the government, Alsid now protects more than 3 million Active Directory users across the globe with complete transparency, leaving no impact on their normal activities.

Alsid’s solution detects the appearance or exploitation of vulnerabilities in real-time and then proposes contextualised resolution plans. This entirely transparent solution can be deployed either locally or via the Cloud; it functions without the need for an agent or any particular access privileges and allows Active Directory users to ensure the resistance of their infrastructure against cyber-risks without the need for any specific knowledge of security techniques.

The Alsid name and Alsid are registered trademarks owned by Alsid.

About 360 Capital

360 Capital is a risk-capital investment company which supports high-growth potential deep tech and digital businesses, from preparation to launch phases. It currently manages €300M of assets and invests in Europe through its Paris, Milan, and London offices. Amongst others, it has already invested in Exotec, Prophesee, Sophia Genetics, Arbe Robotics, Tiller, etc.

About Axeleo Capital

Axeleo is an acceleration platform which specialises in Enterprise Technology; it is supported by the Fonds French Tech Accélération (French Tech Acceleration Fund) and a partnership of over 60 entrepreneurs and executives from the international tech industry. Axeleo targets B2B startups and major group innovation programs, providing founders and “intrapreneurs” with entrepreneurial, operational, and financial support to accelerate their business growth. An AMF-approved asset management company with a €45 million portfolio, Axeleo Capital invests in seed and Series A programs.

About Idinvest Partners

With its 8-billion-euro asset management portfolio, Idinvest Partners is a highly reputed European mid-market Private Equity company. Idinvest Partners has also developed a number of additional specialisations: in capital innovation and growth for new and innovative European businesses; in mid-market private debt (single rate, senior loans, and subordinate investments), in primary and secondary investments in unlisted European businesses; and in Private Equity consulting services. Idinvest was founded in 1997 and was a part of the Allianz Group until 2010 when it became an independent company. In 2018, Idinvest Partners became a subsidiary of Eurazeo, an international front-line investment company with a direct / indirect diversified asset portfolio of €17 billion, of which almost €11 billion represents third party investments in over 350 businesses.