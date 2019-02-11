Alsid, the innovative French cybersecurity start-up, is expanding in Asia

Alsid is targeting the APJ region with the opening of a regional head office in Hong Kong as well as the launch of a technical delivery team in Malaysia to support new client contracts and regional partnerships.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 11 February 2019 – Alsid, which provides the first proactive solution to anticipate cyber attacks on Active Directory infrastructures, announces the opening of its regional head office in Hong Kong, as well as a technical delivery team in Malaysia that speaks English, Cantonese, Mandarin & Bahasa. This establishment, based on high regional expertise, fits perfectly with the global strategy Alsid has been pursuing over the last months.

The choice of a Hong Kong location for Alsid’s regional head office seemed natural. Commercial, financial, logistic hub and highly connected, it is an attractive cyberattacks target. For example, HKCERT advised that there were 47,134 unique security events related to Hong Kong per their ‘Hong Kong Security Watch Report (Q2 2018). * This context confirms the need to tackle the security of the digital space with powerful and effective cybersecurity measures.

Furthermore, the Hong Kong opening comes with Alsid’s concurrent announcement of ambitious partnerships across the APJ region within cybersecurity experts in their respective markets, including Master Concept in Hong Kong and The Missing Link in Australia as well as other strategic partners in markets such as Malaysia, Singapore & Japan.

Thanks to this strong Partners network, Alsid will now address the complex needs of clients established in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia.

Ollie Kwan will manage the Hong Kong office as the VP Sales for Alsid in APJ, thanks to his solid experience bringing other innovative cybersecurity startups to market in the region, such as Prolexic and PhishLine, that were subsequently acquired by Akamai & Barracuda Networks respectively. Kenneth Teo, a 7 year Microsoft veteran, will run the Alsid Technical Delivery Team in Asia from the Alsid office in Malaysia.

“Our local presence will be a precious asset to expand our activities in Asia-Pacific area. Our new partnerships combined with an optimal business support is a keystone for our international expansion.” said Emmanuel Gras, Alsid Co-founder

The first client contracts enhance the relevance of a local presence

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, a Hong Kong-based information technology and telecommunication company, looked to a solution that could prevent and detect advanced cyber attacks. Their fast-growing, as well as multiple acquisitions, made HKBN frequently targeted by the most advanced threats. Thus, by implementing Alsid’s solution, the group added strong security and integrity to a key component of the Information Systems, Active Directory.

« Being a step ahead of attackers is key to ensuring strong security for our customers. Alsid’s solution protects our network from insider threats in a seamless and transparent approach, so we never have to stop our work of building the most innovative network.” Eric Ho — HKBN Co-founder & CIO

About Alsid’s solution

Alsid’s solution is the first proactive and reactive platform able to identify breaches, detect real-world exploitation on Active Directory infrastructures and elaborate in-context remediation plan to secure critical assets. Agentless, administrative rights free and packaged as a service, Alsid is continuously improved to ensure resiliency against start-of-the-art of security. Alsid hardens your directory infrastructure, enriches your SOC capabilities with AD threat detection, and empowers your incident response and hunting teams into investigating AD-related threats.

About Alsid

Alsid is a disruptive leader in corporate cybersecurity market. Founded by experts with years of experience in the service of the State, the company increases resiliency against modern cyberattacks, regardless of their technical expertise, by offering practical solutions to prevent incidents on systems guarding the company’s vital assets.

Following advanced attacker strategies, Alsid provides the first proactive solution to anticipate cyberattacks on Active Directory infrastructures. Today, Alsid is protecting more than 2.5 million users in more than 6 countries and helping major companies stay safe against advanced attacks.

