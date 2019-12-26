The wider toe box of Altra’s Kayenta running shoes did something I wasn’t expecting — they let me enjoy pain-free running

source Andrew Amelinckx/Business Insider

Altra Running’s shoes feature a wider footbed that looks more like your actual foot, along with a zero-drop design, meaning there’s no height difference between the heel and the toe

The brand’s Kayenta running shoes convinced me to get back into running after many years by showing me it doesn’t always have to be a painful experience

The shoes fit well on my narrower foot and have remained comfortable after over six months of use

Their lightweight design makes them an appropriate road running or treadmill shoe

The last time I considered myself a runner was in high school many years ago. Though I do still work out at the gym or skip rope for cardio these days, running’s been a non-existent part of my workout routine since I was a teenager. Then I tried on a pair of Altra Footwear’s Kayenta running shoes.

From the moment I laced them on, I could tell there was something completely different about how they felt on my feet. They were comfortable and lightweight, and provided what felt like a proper fit on my narrower foot. During my first few runs, I realized my long-held disdain for jogging was less about physical exertion and more about the shoes I wore. Since those high school days, I’ve always associated running with foot, shin, and knee pain.

Soon after those initial runs, I started regularly jogging. I’ve now been at it for more than six months, logging anywhere between 2 to 2.5 miles roughly three days a week. Aside from getting back into the exercise, the most impressive part is how I’ve felt no pain. Not in my feet, not in my shins, and, most importantly, not in my knees. The secret is the Kayenta shoe and, ultimately, Altra’s unique running shoe design.

How are they different?

Altra shoes are the creation of Golden Harper, a champion long-distance runner and exercise science graduate of Brigham Young University. Harper developed the idea for the shoes while working at his father’s specialty running shoe shop based in Utah.

“While doing slow-motion video analysis at my family’s running store, we discovered that all our best selling shoes caused people to land harshly with poor form,” Harper told Business Insider. “We when filmed them barefoot or in thin racing flats and noticed a huge difference. I then used my toaster oven to take the elevated heavy heel out of a shoe to create a runner with balanced cushioning and a foot-shaped toe box.”

Harper’s design creates a cushioned zero-drop shoe, meaning there’s no height difference between the heel and the toe. They also have a wider toe bed that doesn’t squish your toes together like almost every other running shoe on the market.

The point was to create a shoe that evenly distributes the weight between a runner’s heel and toe. Not only does this create a more natural stride but it helps cut down on running-related injuries, too. He and his business partners eventually launched Altra after other companies expressed little interest in their products. They entered the market in 2011 and won Runner’s World’s Best Debut Award in 2012. The brand’s continued to grow year-over-year.

A funky design

The first thing I noticed about the shoes is that they don’t look like anything else on the market. While most taper at the foot, the Kayenta features a more natural foot shape that’s wider at the toe box than at the heel to allow your toes to spread out. This avoids smashing your toes against each other and truly makes for a more comfortable run.

They’re also incredibly light, weighing in at roughly seven ounces. For comparison, an average running shoe weighs around 9.5 ounces. Altra achieves the lightweight by using an upper manufactured from quick-drying two-layer air mesh and Neoprene lining. It creates a snug feel on my foot but not in an uncomfortable way.

The shoe also has a surprising amount of cushioning for its lack of weight. When you flip the shoe over, the outsole features an interesting design that intends to “map the bones and tendons of your foot to help it bend and move naturally,” according to Altra. This outsole only has rubber on the outer heel and the ball of the foot to help with abrasion resistance, responsiveness on the road, and to provide more traction.

Road runners only

Thanks to the lightweight design mentioned above, the Kayentas perform best as a road running shoe. Its responsive outsole provides the stability needed to run on pavement, while also improving balance when running up or downhill. These same qualities also allow them to work well on a treadmill.

I did also use them sparingly on a wooded trail but don’t recommend doing so. These aren’t specific for trail running, so I would often have to avoid larger rocks along the path. When I didn’t, I could feel them jabbing into the bottom of my foot. Since I want to avoid pain while running and not add to it, this wasn’t ideal. The Kayentas aren’t waterproof either, so if you often run in rainy conditions, plan to have wet feet.

The bottom line

Altra’s Kayenta is a well-designed and lightweight shoe perfect for runners of any skill level. The brand’s unique design allows for a more natural run style and lets me run pain-free for the first time in years. They’re intended entirely for road running, though they do also work for those who enjoy running on a treadmill.

The main complaint people have had about the Kayenta is how they’re often narrower than other Altra shoes. I have slightly narrow feet and found they fit me perfectly. It’s worth checking the sizing before purchasing your own pair. Though the toe box is wider than other running shoes, a wider foot may still feel uncomfortable in them.

Should you buy it? If you like lightweight, road running shoes, then the Kayenta is worth a look. Not all runners enjoy the zero-drop feel, though it does provide for a more natural run style. Runners with wider feet may want to look at other Altra options as the Kayenta seems to run on the narrower side.

What are your alternatives? Altra's running shoes feature a unique design not seen in other running shoes. If the zero-drop design isn't your preference, check out a similar lightweight running shoe from Puma called the Hybrid NX. If you prefer more cushion, the Hoka One One Carbon X running shoes offer a comfortable fit with more support.

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable, great for road running, and feature Altra’s unique wide toe box and zero-drop design for a more natural running style

Cons: Narrower than other Altra styles and a non-waterproof design means wet feet if you run in the rain