Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group Donates $20 Million to Support China Foundation for Disabled Persons

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2020年1月14日 – Mr. Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group has always been committed to support Macau’s society and charity. This year, he also supports the nationwide charity campaign “Ji Shan Fu Pin Jian Kang Xing” launched by China Foundation for Disabled Persons (CFDP). A cheque presentation ceremony and signing ceremony were held on 13th January, and Mr. Alvin Chau was appointed as a committee member of China Foundation for Disabled Persons.





Alvin Chau and representatives of China Foundation for Disabled Persons





Mr. Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, presented a cheque of RMB 20 million to China Foundation for Disabled Persons, and both two sides signed the agreement for implementing the charity campaign “Ji Shan Fu Pin Jian Kang Xing”. And afterwards, Mr. Alvin Chau was awarded the certificate of appointment as the “Committee Member” of China Foundation of Disabled Persons in recognition and appreciation of his efforts to China’s charity business, witnessed by the representative from the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the delegation of the China Foundation for Disabled Persons, and the special guests, Mr. Leong Heng Teng, Mr. Chau Ting Bo, Mr. Si Chong Su, and Mr. Chang Ka Un.

The CFDP charity campaign “Ji Shan Fu Pin Jian Kang Xing” is targeted to the project of poverty alleviation and health improvement in China. This campaign aims to provide free medical aids and treatments for impoverished families in China, such as cataract surgery, orthopedic surgery for joint and bone, rehabilitation services for children with Autism, etc. Since 2016, the CFDP “Ji Shan Fu Pin Jian Kang Xing” charity campaign has been successfully launched in Tibet, Xinjiang, Ningxia, Guangxi, Guizhou, Gansu, Qinghai, Yunnan and other provinces, saving more than 2,000 patients from severe orthopedic diseases. Also, CFDP regularly holds free medical training for more than 3,000 local orthopedists in many rural areas.

Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, Mr. Alvin Chau said, “Being a Macao resident, it is our duty to do something for our motherland China. Suncity Group and he himself will take the responsibility of helping disabled people and spare no efforts to support the development of the cause of disabled people in Mainland China.”

Mr. Alvin Chau is always dedicated to supporting different charity activities in Macau and Mainland China. Through his RMB 20 million generous donation to China Foundation for Disabled Persons, it is expected to help the people in deeply impoverished areas of 14 provinces in western China, solving the problem of “Entering and returning to poverty because of illness”.



