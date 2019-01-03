12 things you never knew about ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

caption “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is celebrating its 13th season. source Michael Buckner/Getty

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been around for 13 seasons.

The concept of “It’s Always Sunny” was born out of a nightmare.

Most of the time, all the actors do their own stunts.

It’s hard to believe that the gang from Paddy’s Pub has been around for a full 13 seasons. The group of overgrown degenerates has tackled the most controversial subjects and found a way to transform it into slapstick comedy.

We rounded up some things you may not know about “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The concept of “It’s Always Sunny” was born out of a nightmare.

caption The show started from McElhenney’s night-terror. source Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac, told Entertainment Weekly that the idea for the show actually came about through his “night terror” about a cancer-plagued man and his insensitive friend. By 2005, they create their pilot episode: which was tastefully titled, “Charlie Has Cancer.”

The “pilot” episode was made on a $100-$200 budget.

caption It later got increased. source “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”/FXX

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s first ever episode was on an extremely tight budget – around $100-$200 (other sources have it at less than $100). Eventually, the video got a green light, thanks to FX general manager John Landgraf, and the budget was increased to $400,000, according to The LA Times.

Most of the time, the actors do their own stunts.

This one is pretty surprising, considering the fact that the gang usually ends up in some pretty dangerous situations. Kaitlin Olson told Yahoo News that during an episode for season four, she actually rammed her head into a car door.

“They had a stunt double there, and I was like, ‘Yeah, but you’re going to watch [me] all the way out and then [the double] throw her body,'” Olson said. “I think that’s part of the acting. I don’t want someone else to do it for me. So, yeah, I needed to see a chiropractor many times afterwards, but whatever, it worked”

Kaitlin Olson almost turned down the role of Dee Reynolds.

caption Olson wanted the character to have more depth before she accepted the role. source FXX

Could you imagine anyone else playing the role of Sweet Dee? It was almost reality. She mentioned to Yahoo News that she didn’t want to be “the voice of reason” character, and wanted her role to be funnier before she jumped on.

“They said to me, ‘Look, we just haven’t really written for women that much, but we’ll figure it out,'” she said. “My first thought was, ‘Well, don’t write for a woman. Just write another funny character.’ I’ll make it female just by not doing anything. I just am a woman. Don’t think about it as male or female.”

It’s reported that Kristen Wiig almost took the role of Sweet Dee before Olson made her final decision to join the show.

There is a Russian version of the show.

caption “It’s Always Sunny in Moscow” is a real thing. source YouTube

The Russian adaptation is called “It’s Always Sunny in Moscow,” which first aired in 2014. It follows a similar group of rambunctious adults running a Moscow bar named “Philadelphia.” You can see clips of the show by heading to TNT Russia’s YouTube channel.

McElhenney made Mac gain weight in season seven to mock other sitcoms.

caption Mac gained 50 pounds for the role. source FX

As television shows run new seasons, it’s noticeable that the leading characters seem to get better looking. McElhenney took note of this, and decided to mock this idea by making Mac (and himself) gain weight – 50 whole pounds, to be exact. He said he tried to get his co-stars to gain some too, but they declined.

“Even the nerds on ‘Big Bang Theory’ are getting better looking,” he later told fellow comedian Nick Kroll in an interview for Reuters. “Their clothes are getting nicer. They’re better groomed. It works for them. But this show – it’s not like that.”

He eventually lost the weight fairly quickly, saying he dropped almost half of it in a month after taking five months to gain it.

There are secret messages at the end of the credits.

caption The show’s creators record phrases for fans to play backwards. source FX

If you linger long enough after the credits finish rolling, there is a placement for the show’s production company, RCG, which is accompanied by some odd backwards audio. This is no mere mistake: the show’s creators (McElhenney, Howerton, and Charlie Day), record a new phrase every season for fans to play backward and hear their secret messages.

The messages are usually complete nonsense, such as season two’s “Is a brown, is a brown, is a brown,” but is sometimes a burn like season one’s “you stupid for playing this forward.”

Danny DeVito almost drowned while filming the season 11 finale.

caption DeVito apparently almost drowned during filming. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kelly told Conan O’Brien that due to DeVito’s buoyancy, they had to weigh him down while filming the underwater sequence of the episode. This left the then-72-year-old actor struggling to submerge to the surface of the water, but was quickly saved by the safety divers on set.

The original name of the show was “It’s Always Sunny on TV.”

caption There were lots of changes to the original concept. source FX

The original plot for the show focused on actors living in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Weekly. But with so many shows with a similar premise, McElhenney changed the plot to bar owners in Philadelphia.

The cast never drinks on set.

caption Howerton is adamant that the cast doesn’t drink on set. source FX

This may come to a shock to many of you: while the gang is usually inebriated by noon, the actors admitted to never actually drinking on the show.

“We NEVER drink on set,” Howerton wrote on a Reddit AMA. “It’s ‘bad for insurance’ and we would NEVER want to put the show at risk …. NEVER!!!!!.”

The gang was apparently invited to be part of an episode of Game of Thrones.

caption There was apparently almost an “It’s Always Sunny” / “Game of Thrones” crossover. source FX

Howerton also highlighted in his Reddit AMA that the writers of HBO’s hit series are huge fans of “It’s Always Sunny,” and even invited them to be in an episode of Game of Thrones.

“They asked us if we wanted to be in an episode,” he wrote. “They offered us the opportunity to go and shoot something with them. Basically, they said ‘if you guys want to do the show, we’ll write something in there.’ We just never have time to do it.”

Charlie Day writes most of his character’s odd tunes.

caption Day comes up with his own notorious melodies. source FX

The show has some surprisingly iconic musical moments – “The Nightman Cometh” was popular enough to go on tour – but who is the brain behind most of these ridiculous musical numbers?

According to Howerton, Day is usually the creative genius behind his character’s notorious melodies, and they’re usually made up on the spot. Check out this video to witness Day’s musical improv magic for yourself.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.