A co-creator of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ is bringing a new comedy to Apple TV Plus, and it’s about a hit video game and its egomaniac creator

- Rob McElhenney, co-creator and star of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” is working on an exclusive new comedy series for the forthcoming Apple TV+ service, called “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.”
- “Mythic Quest” is about a wildly popular video game and the creative team that keeps it running. McElhenney stars as Ian Grimm, the egotistical creative director of “Mythic Quest.”
- McElhenny announced “Mythic Quest” during Ubisoft’s presentation at E3, the biggest video game event of the year. Check out the full trailer below:
