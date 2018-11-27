Amanda Bynes ‘went into a deep depression’ because she disliked how she looked as a boy in ‘She’s the Man’

- source
- Amanda Bynes recently opened up about her young stardom and more recent struggles in a cover story for Paper magazine.
- She said that watching the 2006 movie “She’s the Man” – in which Bynes plays a girl impersonating her twin brother – was “a super strange and out-of-body experience.”
- “I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she revealed.
- Bynes attributed her notoriously “strange” behavior in the following years to drug usage: “It really made me a completely different person.”
Amanda Bynes is not nearly as fond of the 2006 film “She’s the Man” as so many of her fans.
In fact, the 32-year-old revealed in a new cover story for Paper magazine that her famous role as Viola Hastings had a negative effect on her mental health.
“When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” Bynes said.
The film, which was conceived as a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” follows Bynes as a teenage girl who impersonates her twin brother. Bynes said that watching herself onscreen – outfitted with short hair, thick eyebrows, and sideburns – was “a super strange and out-of-body experience.”
“It just really put me into a funk,” she told Paper, adding that she’s “never told anyone that.”
Bynes also opened up to Paper about achieving stardom at a very young age, plus her subsequent struggles in more recent years.
After starring on beloved TV series as a child and teen – namely Nickelodeon’s “All That” and “The Amanda Show,” then the WB’s “What I Like About You” – Bynes transitioned into film. She hit a very public rough patch after starring in “Easy A,” alongside Emma Stone, in 2010.
Bynes wrote on Twitter that she would immediately retire from acting. She proceeded to exhibit very “strange” behavior, in her own words.
“I was high on marijuana when I saw [‘Easy A’] but for some reason it really started to affect me,” she told Paper. “I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”
Bynes attributed her notorious tweets and wig-clad public appearances in the following years to chronic marijuana and Adderall usage. She strongly denied living with mental illness, as many tabloids claimed at the time.
“Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain,” she told Paper.
“It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter.”
Bynes said that she is now four years sober.
