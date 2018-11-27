Amanda Bynes ‘went into a deep depression’ because she disliked how she looked as a boy in ‘She’s the Man’

caption Amanda Bynes at the premiere of “She’s the Man” in 2006. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda Bynes recently opened up about her young stardom and more recent struggles in a cover story for Paper magazine.

She said that watching the 2006 movie “She’s the Man” – in which Bynes plays a girl impersonating her twin brother – was “a super strange and out-of-body experience.”

“I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she revealed.

Bynes attributed her notoriously “strange” behavior in the following years to drug usage: “It really made me a completely different person.”

In fact, the 32-year-old revealed in a new cover story for Paper magazine that her famous role as Viola Hastings had a negative effect on her mental health.

caption In “She’s the Man,” Bynes’ character Viola is outfitted to resemble her twin brother Sebastian. source DreamWorks Pictures

The film, which was conceived as a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” follows Bynes as a teenage girl who impersonates her twin brother. Bynes said that watching herself onscreen – outfitted with short hair, thick eyebrows, and sideburns – was “a super strange and out-of-body experience.”

