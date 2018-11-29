Amanda Bynes says she fought for Channing Tatum’s casting in ‘She’s the Man,’ and the actor just responded

caption Tatum and Bynes in 2006. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with Paper, Amanda Bynes said she fought for Channing Tatum to get cast in “She’s the Man” after seeing him in a Mountain Dew commercial.

The movie, along with “Step Up,” helped Tatum rise to Hollywood stardom.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Tatum responded to the comments, saying, “I guess she sort of told me.”

Amanda Bynes said that she fought for Channing Tatum to get cast in her 2006 comedy “She’s the Man” after seeing him in a Mountain Dew commercial. And Tatum responded saying, “I guess she sort of told me. I love her.”

“She’s the Man” and “Step Up” (which came out a few months later) put Tatum on the map and helped shape him into the star he is today. In her first interview in years published Monday, Bynes spoke about Tatum’s casting with Paper magazine. She also opened up about her drug addiction and her journey to sobriety.

“I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn’t famous yet,” Bynes told the magazine. “He’d just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, ‘This guy’s a star-every girl will love him!’ But [producers] were like, ‘He’s so much older than all of you!’ And I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter! Trust me!'”

Read more: Amanda Bynes ‘went into a deep depression’ because she disliked how she looked as a boy in ‘She’s the Man’

caption ‘She’s the Man’ is loosely based on the Shakespeare comedy ‘Twelfth Night.’ source DreamWorks

Tatum responded to Bynes’ comments on “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I guess she sort of told me [that she fought to get me in the movie]. I love her,” he said. “I’m so happy she’s killing it again and just back on the right. She’s so talented and so special.”

Tatum also looked back on their time working on the film. “She was just so alive,” Tatum said. “You never knew what was going to come out her mouth, she was just on fire. I haven’t seen her in so long. I love you, Amanda, and I hope you’re doing well.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.