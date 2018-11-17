Amanda Knox and her boyfriend are engaged — watch his sci-fi-themed proposal

- source
- Oli Scarff/Getty Images
- On Friday, TV host and author Amanda Knox announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend novelist Christopher Robinson are engaged to be married.
- The proposal was sci-fi-themed and it caught Knox off guard.
- The video began with her sewing in their home.
- She is distracted by a loud sound. Outside, she finds what appears to be a glowing, smoking meteorite accompanied by a digital tablet that describes their love story. Knox is baffled.
-
“I had been thinking about this, but it’s already happened in the future,” Robinson said. “It’s happening now. I don’t have a ring, but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?”
- She said yes!
- The engagement comes over a decade after Knox was accused of killing her roommate while studying abroad in Italy. She was found guilty and spent four years in prison, but the conviction was later acquitted.
- Watch the full proposal below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.