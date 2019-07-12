Amanda Seyfried apologized for any ‘negative feels’ after criticizing an influencer’s bikini photo

caption Amanda Seyfried issued an apology for seeming to target one influencer for criticism. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Amanda Seyfried called out an influencer for sharing a photo of her body after having children, screenshotting a comment from friend Sophie Flack who said that the influencer wasn’t acknowledging her privilege and wealth.

She then said the influencer, Arielle Noa Charnas, blocked her and Flack.

Now, Seyfried is apologizing for the “negative feels” that she may have thrown Charnas’ way in the situation.

Seyfried said that she wishes she came at the situation from a different angle, and that she hopes influencers will hold themselves accountable for what they promote.

Just a few days after Amanda Seyfried called out an influencer for showing what Seyfried said was an unrealistic view of her post-baby body, she’s taking to Instagram again to clarify her original statement.

Following Seyfried’s Instagram post on Tuesday, where she called out “semi-influencer” Arielle Noa Charnas for perpetuating unrealistic body standards on her feed, she is now issuing an apology to anyone who felt “thin-shamed” because of what she said.

“If you know me or are familiar with any of my beliefs or stances you’ll recognize that it isn’t in my character to tear down anyone for ‘being who they are’,” Seyfried wrote. “Each of us has the ability and the freedom to say and do as we choose.”

She went on to say that if people like Charnas are getting paid to send messages to people, they should be able to back up their opinions when they’re criticized.

“The only thing I’d take back is exactly how I started this debate. I desperately wish it hadn’t targeted (or blasted) one person (there are MANY who engage in this questionable messaging) and instead started a cleaner, general conversation,” she said. “No one needs to tear anyone apart. And I regret that it’s present right now.”

She then apologized directly to Charnas, without naming her.

“To the lady in question: I’m sorry for the truly negative feels you’ve endured because of this,” she added.

In her first post, Seyfried shared a screenshot of a comment that friend Sophie Flack left on Charnas’ Instagram post that celebrated her body after having two children. Though Seyfried did not tag Flack nor Charnas in the post, Flack later identified herself as the commenter and people quickly figured out they were referring to Charnas.

In Charnas’ post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini, writing, “proud of my body after two kids,” to which Flack said that she was “glorifying an unhealthy body image,” accusing her of using her platform as an influencer irresponsibly.

“If you don’t acknowledge how your wealth made your workouts/body possible, you’re just perpetuating the patriarchal (totally unrealistic) notion that mothers should ‘bounce back’ after childbirth, an impossibility for anyone who can’t afford ample childcare (which is almost everyone in this country),” Flack wrote.

After Seyfried said that Charnas blocked both her and Flack, the actress said this “semi-influencer” should be willing to discuss the implications of the photos she posts to her audience of over 1 million followers.

“If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting,” Seyfried’s caption said.”We have to back ourselves up – not run away from the issues it presents.”

It didn’t take long for Charnas to defend herself on a post on her Instagram Story, saying that she didn’t feel that she was “responsible for making people feel good about themselves.”

“Instead of telling me what to focus on on my account maybe you should focus on doing it on your account since it matters so much to you,” Charnas wrote at the time. “Especially since I’m a ‘semi’ influencer. And I definitely will not stop posting myself in my body.”

So far, Charnas has yet to respond to Seyfried’s apology. Representatives for Something Navy and Seyfried did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.