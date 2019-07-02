I toured a $975-a-night luxury resort outside of Jackson Hole, and I found that it delivers on 2 of the top desires of wealthy travelers: privacy and experience

caption Amangani’s heated, outdoor infinity pool overlooks the dramatic Jackson Hole landscape. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Aman Resorts is a chain of global luxury resorts beloved by celebrities and ultra-wealthy. Amangani, their location in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is one of just two Aman hotels in the US.

Tucked away in the mountains with views of the Teton mountain range and Jackson Hole’s dramatic landscape, Amangani includes 40 suites that start at $975 per night and go up to $2,100 per night.

Read more: One of the best hotels in the US is a 147-year-old inn on a secluded island 3 hours from NYC. I visited and found a glaring difference from most other luxury hotels – and that’s exactly its appeal.

The resort hosts corporate retreats for hedge funds, oil and gas companies, and auto companies, such as when Rolls Royce bought out the entire hotel for three weeks in October 2018 for the launch of its first SUV, according to general manager Stuart Lang. Getting married at Amangani costs well over $100,000.

I recently visited Jackson Hole, which has become a ritzy resort town, and got an exclusive tour of Amangani. I found that the hotel delivers on two of wealthy travelers’ top preferences: experience and privacy.

Here’s what it looks like.

Amangani is a five-star luxury hotel and resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It’s one of two US locations of Aman Resorts, a chain of global luxury resorts beloved by celebrities and the ultra-wealthy.

On a recent trip to Jackson Hole, I drove up to Amangani for an exclusive tour with the hotel’s general manager, Stuart Lang.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The hotel is tucked away in the mountains on a private road, about a 15-minute drive from the center of town.

Parking is valet only.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Amangani offers a private driver and car service to guests at an additional charge, but many guests opt for taking Ubers and Lyfts, according to Lang.

The hotel’s hilltop location offers panoramic views of Jackson Hole and the Teton mountain range.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The name Amangani means “peaceful home” in a mashup of Sanskrit and Shoshone, Lang told me, and the scenic, secluded location certainly seemed to fit that bill.

Almost 90% of Amangani’s guests come from around the US, Lang told me.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

They come from both coasts, mostly New York and California, as well as Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. Amangani has deals with certain airlines to keep direct flights from major hubs to Jackson.

International guests usually come from the United Kingdom or China, Lang said.

Amangani doesn’t have a traditional check-in desk like most hotels.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Instead, guests are led immediately to their suites and the check-in process happens there.

Lang told me this is because they don’t want Amangani to feel like a regular hotel.

The main lounge’s high ceilings and expansive windows let in sunlight and views of the surrounding mountains.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The hotel’s design is rustic and relatively minimal in order to keep the focus on the natural beauty of its setting, Lang told me.

The lounge features live music on the weekends and roaring fires in the winter. Unlike some other Aman hotels, Amangani’s lounge is open to outside guests, which results in many locals coming in for a drink and for the music, Lang said.

Sustainable meats, fresh fish, and seasonal farm-to-table produce are served are served in the 68-seat dining room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

In the wintertime, Amangani can be bought out for weddings at a price of “well over $100,000” for a couple of days, Lang said.

The hotel also hosts corporate retreats for hedge funds, oil and gas companies, and auto companies. In October 2018, Lang said, Rolls Royce bought out the entire hotel for three weeks for the launch of its first SUV.

Outside the main lounge is a spacious terrace.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The space is filled with a smattering of fire pits, and tables and chairs with umbrellas.

Amangani’s standout feature is its heated, 377-square-foot outdoor infinity pool.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The pool’s lounge chairs are positioned for optimal views of the mountains.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Aman Resorts are known for their wellness programs, and Amangani is no exception.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The spa area includes four treatment rooms, two exercise studios, and his-and-her steam rooms.

The hotel’s redwood-lined exercise studio is open 24 hours a day.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It comes with weightlifting and cardio equipment, including a Peloton bike.

In the bathrooms, guests can find a steam room, showers, and lockers.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Spa treatments range from deep tissue massages to Himalayan salt scrubs.

Amangani has its own gift shop selling sumptuous vegan leather bags, apparel, jewelry, and artwork.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Products for sale in the shop include a $95 faux ostrich bag and a $3,700 bison painting.

Amangani’s accommodations comprise 40 suites, 29 of which are superior suites. The other 11 suites include end units and units with more spacious rooms, better views, or additional half-bathrooms.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Rates can fluctuate depending on season and availability, but a night in a superior suite (pictured above) costs an average of $975. The other suites range from $1,100 to $2,100 a night on average.

The guest rooms are designed with natural materials like wood and stone, as well as sumptuous textures like faux fur.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The bathroom comes with a deep soaking tub, a separate shower …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and a dressing room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Each suite at Amangani comes with a private patio or balcony.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The room also has its own fireplace.

In addition to its 40 suites, Amangani owns 19 nearby homes, some of which can be rented out for between $6,500 and $9,500 a night.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Some of the homes are inhabited for most or all of the year, Lang told me. Others are second homes that aren’t in the rental program, but Amangani maintains them.

Rapper Kanye West reportedly stayed in one of these homes in 2018, according to The New York Times.

Amangani partners with local businesses to give guests access to a plethora of outdoor activities.

source Amangani

Winter activities include skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and riding in horse-drawn carriages.

In the summertime, Amangani can organize excursions for guests to go hiking and mountain biking, ride horses, take scenic helicopter and plane rides, and float over the Tetons in hot air balloons.

Amangani also has in-house naturalists who lead private tours of the nearby Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

Amangani is closed in April and November, but the winter holidays are among the busiest times for the resort, according to Lang.

In the winter months, guests can take free Amangani shuttles to the world-class skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, about a 20-minute drive away.

Amangani offers a private ski lounge at the ski resort with a ski concierge, equipment storage, and snacks and beverages.

After my tour of Amangani, it was clear that the luxury resort delivers on two major preferences of affluent travelers today: experience and privacy.

caption A view of the Teton Range from Amangani. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

As Business Insider’s Lina Batarags previously reported, wealthy travelers are increasingly interested in unique, tailored experiences, as well as wellness amenities, which dovetails perfectly with Amangani’s numerous adventure offerings and spa treatments.

And Amangani’s secluded location on a private mountain road in the least populated state in America certainly gives well-off travelers the privacy they crave.