Amara Singapore Unveils New Premium Executive Rooms

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 July 2019 – Amara Singapore unveiled 27 Premium Executive guest rooms today, along with a refreshed gym and a pool bar on level six. This marks the beginning of the hotel’s rejuvenation project, in which the remaining guest rooms and public spaces in Amara Singapore will be progressively refurbished.





From the use of a neutral colour palette, complemented by clean lines, natural timber flooring and bespoke furniture, the new guest rooms reflect the brand’s design ethos of timeless aesthetics whilst emanating cosy, welcoming vibes. All rooms feature a movable desk with lockable castors, providing a mobile and flexible workspace for the corporate traveller. The large bathroom with white marble finishes features a walk-in glass shower enclosure with a rain shower, vanity top, and ample storage spaces.





Taking center stage of this refurbishment is the brand’s eco-friendly initiatives. To reduce plastic wastage, all new guest rooms will offer guests refillable glass water bottles in place of disposable plastic bottles. Each guest room is fitted with a full length glass window that optimises natural daylight, hence reducing the need to switch on in-room lights in the day. The new guest rooms are also equipped with energy-efficient motion sensor lights that switch off once the guests leave the space.





With floor-to-ceiling glass panels and ample floor space that spills into an open outdoor extension, the gymnasium offers guests a premium workout experience. The 24-hour modern wellness space is operated by Aileron Wellness, Singapore’s first knowledge-driven boutique gym. Other than the usual dumbbells and weights, the gym is also fitted out with professional and high performance equipment such as the WoodWay Treadmill, Power Plate vibrating platform and half-rack machine for a full fitness and wellness experience. Certified trainers are available for guests who are seeking professional guidance or a more intensive workout.





Dawn Teo, Senior Vice President of Amara Hotels and Resorts, emphasises the importance of ensuring that the modern city hotel is well equipped to exceed the expectations of hotel guests today. She says, “The refurbishment is part of our vision to continually evolve, and offer the modern traveller an unforgettable stay experience. We look forward to welcoming our guests to Amara Singapore and making their stay in Singapore truly memorable.”





Experience our new Premium Executive guest rooms from SGD208++ per night.





Please download high-res images from here.





About Amara Singapore

Strategically located in the city’s Central Business District in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, Amara Singapore is the brand’s flagship hotel. In addition to 384 thoughtfully appointed guest rooms and suites, the hotel provides a diverse range of onsite dining options, wellness facilities and versatile meeting spaces. The Club rooms and suites offer exclusive privileges, including access to the Club Lounge, for an enhanced stay. Adjoined to the vibrant 100AM retail mall and office tower, Amara Singapore has a plethora of dining, retail and entertainment options at its doorstep and provides the perfect base to explore the city. For more information, visit singapore.amarahotels.com.

About Amara Hotels & Resorts

Amara Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning regional hospitality group offering a fresh approach to modern travellers by creating tailored experiences and cherished moments. Amara’s portfolio consists of four properties in three Asian cities, including the flagship Amara Singapore, Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, Amara Bangkok and Amara Signature Shanghai. Each property offers thoughtfully designed settings and facilities while embodying the Amara brand philosophy ‘Because This Moment Matters’, a commitment to authentic service and meaningful moments. For more information, visit amarahotels.com.