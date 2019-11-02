Here’s the complete list of the 2019 American Music Awards nominees

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are both up for six awards at the 2019 AMAs.

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are both up for six awards at the 2019 AMAs.
The 47th annual American Music Awards – self-described as “the world’s biggest fan-voted award show” – will be broadcast live on Sunday.

In addition to her five nominations, Taylor Swift will be honored as the artist of the decade and perform a medley of her beloved songs (although, thanks to her legal troubles, it remains to be seen whether she’ll include older hits like “Shake It Off,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “Love Story”).

Post Malone is up for seven awards, the most nominations of any artist this year. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande follow closely with six nominations each.

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift has previously won artist of the year at the AMAs four times.
Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New artist of the year

Billie Eilish is just 17 years old.
Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the year

“Old Town Road” was No. 1 on the chart for a historic stretch of 19 weeks.
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Happier” – Marshmello and Bastille

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Tour of the year

Ariana Grande onstage in Albany, New York during the “Sweetener World Tour.”
BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite music video

Taylor Swift in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video.
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Without Me” – Halsey

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Favorite social artist

Ariana Grande in the “7 Rings” music video.
BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite male artist — pop/rock

Post Malone released his third studio album in 2019.
Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite female artist — pop/rock

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album in 2019.
Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite duo or group — pop/rock

BTS in the “Boy With Luv” music video.
BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite album — pop/rock

Taylor Swift performed the title track from “Lover” at the 2019 MTV VMAs.
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

Favorite song — pop/rock

Halsey in the “Without Me” music video.
“Without Me” – Halsey

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Favorite male artist — country

Luke Combs onstage during the 2019 ATLIVE Concert.
Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite female artist — country

Maren Morris performed at the 2019 CMA Awards.
Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite duo or group — country

Dan + Shay performed at the 2019 CMA Awards.
Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite album — country

Carrie Underwood released her sixth studio album in 2018.
“Experiment” – Kane Brown

“Dan + Shay” – Dan + Shay

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

Favorite song — country

Dan Smyers used his wedding footage for the “Speechless” music video.
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Favorite artist — rap/hip-hop

Cardi B became a household name with her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.”
Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite album — rap/hip-hop

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
“Championships” – Meek Mill

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone

“Astroworld” – Travis Scott

Favorite song — rap/hip-hop

Post Malone in the “Wow.” music video.
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Wow.” – Post Malone

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

Favorite male artist — soul/R&B

Khalid released his second studio album in 2019.
Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite female artist — soul/R&B

Beyoncé released two albums in 2019: “Homecoming” and “The Gift.”
Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite album — soul/R&B

Khalid in the “Talk” music video.
“Indigo” – Chris Brown

“Free Spirit” – Khalid

“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai

Favorite song — soul/R&B

Lizzo in the “Juice” music video.
“Talk” – Khalid

“Juice” – Lizzo

“Trip” – Ella Mai

Favorite artist — alternative rock

Billie Eilish in the “Bad Guy” music video.
Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite artist — adult contemporary

Taylor Swift in the “Me!” music video.
Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

Favorite artist — Latin

Bad Bunny onstage at the Spotify ¡Viva Latino! Live on August 30, 2019.
Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite artist — contemporary inspirational

Lauren Daigle onstage at the 2019 Lollapalooza Music Festival.
Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite artist — EDM

Marshmello onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favorite soundtrack

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the “Shallow” music video.
“A Star is Born” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack” – Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – various artists