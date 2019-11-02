Here’s the complete list of the 2019 American Music Awards nominees

caption Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are both up for six awards at the 2019 AMAs. source Kevin Mazur/Gary Miller/Getty Images

The 47th annual American Music Awards – self-described as “the world’s biggest fan-voted award show” – will be broadcast live on Sunday.

In addition to her five nominations, Taylor Swift will be honored as the artist of the decade and perform a medley of her beloved songs (although, thanks to her legal troubles, it remains to be seen whether she’ll include older hits like “Shake It Off,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “Love Story”).

Post Malone is up for seven awards, the most nominations of any artist this year. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande follow closely with six nominations each.

Artist of the year

caption Taylor Swift has previously won artist of the year at the AMAs four times. source Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New artist of the year

caption Billie Eilish is just 17 years old. source Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the year

caption “Old Town Road” was No. 1 on the chart for a historic stretch of 19 weeks. source Lil Nas X/YouTube

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Happier” – Marshmello and Bastille

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Tour of the year

caption Ariana Grande onstage in Albany, New York during the “Sweetener World Tour.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite music video

caption Taylor Swift in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video. source Taylor Swift/YouTube

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Without Me” – Halsey

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Favorite social artist

caption Ariana Grande in the “7 Rings” music video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite male artist — pop/rock

caption Post Malone released his third studio album in 2019. source Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite female artist — pop/rock

caption Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album in 2019. source VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite duo or group — pop/rock

caption BTS in the “Boy With Luv” music video. source ibighit/YouTube

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite album — pop/rock

caption Taylor Swift performed the title track from “Lover” at the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

Favorite song — pop/rock

caption Halsey in the “Without Me” music video. source Halsey/YouTube

“Without Me” – Halsey

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Favorite male artist — country

caption Luke Combs onstage during the 2019 ATLIVE Concert. source Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite female artist — country

caption Maren Morris performed at the 2019 CMA Awards. source Terry Wyatt/Getty Image

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite duo or group — country

caption Dan + Shay performed at the 2019 CMA Awards. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite album — country

caption Carrie Underwood released her sixth studio album in 2018. source Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

“Experiment” – Kane Brown

“Dan + Shay” – Dan + Shay

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

Favorite song — country

caption Dan Smyers used his wedding footage for the “Speechless” music video. source Dan And Shay/YouTube

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Favorite artist — rap/hip-hop

caption Cardi B became a household name with her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite album — rap/hip-hop

caption “Hollywood’s Bleeding” spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. source Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone

“Astroworld” – Travis Scott

Favorite song — rap/hip-hop

caption Post Malone in the “Wow.” music video. source Post Malone/YouTube

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Wow.” – Post Malone

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

Favorite male artist — soul/R&B

caption Khalid released his second studio album in 2019. source David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite female artist — soul/R&B

caption Beyoncé released two albums in 2019: “Homecoming” and “The Gift.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite album — soul/R&B

caption Khalid in the “Talk” music video. source Khalid/YouTube

“Indigo” – Chris Brown

“Free Spirit” – Khalid

“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai

Favorite song — soul/R&B

caption Lizzo in the “Juice” music video. source Lizzo/YouTube

“Talk” – Khalid

“Juice” – Lizzo

“Trip” – Ella Mai

Favorite artist — alternative rock

caption Billie Eilish in the “Bad Guy” music video. source Billie Eilish/YouTube

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite artist — adult contemporary

caption Taylor Swift in the “Me!” music video. source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

Favorite artist — Latin

caption Bad Bunny onstage at the Spotify ¡Viva Latino! Live on August 30, 2019. source John Parra/Getty Images for Spotify

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite artist — contemporary inspirational

caption Lauren Daigle onstage at the 2019 Lollapalooza Music Festival. source Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite artist — EDM

caption Marshmello onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favorite soundtrack

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the “Shallow” music video. source Lady Gaga/YouTube

“A Star is Born” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack” – Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – various artists