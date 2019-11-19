Here’s the complete list of the 2019 American Music Awards nominees

- source
- The 47th annual American Music Awards will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
- Post Malone is up for seven awards, the most nominations of any artist this year.
- Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande follow closely with six nominations each.
- Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award.
The 47th annual American Music Awards – self-described as “the world’s biggest fan-voted award show” – will be broadcast live on Sunday.
In addition to her five nominations, Taylor Swift will be honored as the artist of the decade and perform a medley of her beloved songs (although, thanks to her legal troubles, it remains to be seen whether she’ll include older hits like “Shake It Off,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “Love Story”).
Post Malone is up for seven awards, the most nominations of any artist this year. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande follow closely with six nominations each.
Keep reading for the complete list of nominees.
Artist of the year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
New artist of the year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the year
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Happier” – Marshmello and Bastille
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Tour of the year
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite music video
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Without Me” – Halsey
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Favorite social artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite male artist — pop/rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favorite female artist — pop/rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite duo or group — pop/rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco
Favorite album — pop/rock
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
Favorite song — pop/rock
“Without Me” – Halsey
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Favorite male artist — country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite female artist — country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite duo or group — country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite album — country
“Experiment” – Kane Brown
“Dan + Shay” – Dan + Shay
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
Favorite song — country
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Favorite artist — rap/hip-hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite album — rap/hip-hop
“Championships” – Meek Mill
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone
“Astroworld” – Travis Scott
Favorite song — rap/hip-hop
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Wow.” – Post Malone
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott
Favorite male artist — soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favorite female artist — soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favorite album — soul/R&B
“Indigo” – Chris Brown
“Free Spirit” – Khalid
“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai
Favorite song — soul/R&B
“Talk” – Khalid
“Juice” – Lizzo
“Trip” – Ella Mai
Favorite artist — alternative rock
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite artist — adult contemporary
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
Favorite artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite artist — contemporary inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
Favorite artist — EDM
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favorite soundtrack
“A Star is Born” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack” – Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – various artists