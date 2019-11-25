Taylor Swift kicked off her triumphant AMAs performance with ‘The Man,’ a song about double standards and sexism

caption Taylor Swift onstage at her American Music Awards performance. source JC Olivera/Getty Images

Taylor Swift was honored at the 2019 American Music Awards as artist of the decade.

She kicked off her performance, which featured a medley of her hits, with “The Man” – a song from her most recent album that she wrote about sexism and double standards.

Fans also noticed that she wore a white shirt, which resembled a prison uniform, emblazoned with all of her previous album titles.

Swift only owns and controls the rights to her most recent album, “Lover,” while her six previous albums were sold to a man that she has publicly condemned, Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift kicked off her performance at the 2019 American Music Awards with a strong statement.

The singer-songwriter was honored at the ceremony as artist of the decade. She sang a medley of her most popular hits – including “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “Shake It Off” – but kicked off her performance with a relatively obscure song from her most recent album, “The Man.”

“I’m so sick of running as fast as I can / Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man / And I’m so sick of them coming at me again / ‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man,” she sings in the chorus.

TAYLOR PERFORMING "THE MAN" LIVE ADDED TEN YEARS TO MY LIFESPAN #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rwfdqmeXN9 — rein is binge watching marvel’s avengers assemble (@brielarsondawg) November 25, 2019

The addition to the performance is notable, considering “The Man” isn’t a single, nor is it a top 10 hit like the other songs in her medley.

Fans are thrilled that she included it, however, considering the public drama she’s had in the weeks prior to her AMAs appearance.

Swift released a statement via social media on Thursday, accusing Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun of impeding her performance at the AMAs, as well as a Netflix documentary about her life that’s reportedly been in the works for years.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Borchetta founded Swift’s former label Big Machine Records, which owns the masters of Swift’s songs recorded before she made the switch to Universal Music Group last year. Braun acquired Big Machine Records earlier this year, along with a back catalog of Swift’s music – an acquisition she vehemently opposed and spoke out against.

According to Swift, the two men had previously refused to let her perform her old music on TV or license it for the documentary – unless Swift agrees not to re-record versions of her songs and to “stop talking” about Borchetta and Braun.

“I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate,” she wrote. “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

The label subsequently announced that Swift would be allowed to perform whatever songs she chose.

Fans also noticed that Swift took the stage for her AMAs performance wearing a white shirt, apparently intended to look like a prison uniform, with the titles of her first six albums emblazoned on it – save for her most recent album, “Lover,” which she owns the full rights to.

Taylor swift sings “the man” with the album titles that were taken away from her by two men that only wanted money and power, songs that were written in her bedroom and in math class. She is the man. #TaylorOnAMAs pic.twitter.com/I4fdG4GjAb — Mai Stands w Taylor (@mariana___leal) November 25, 2019

When Taylor came out looking like this I lit rally gasped & was in such awe of her ???? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/UYNZwIG61r — ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@GagaMonsterStan) November 25, 2019

taylor performing the man wearing this outfit & lover isn’t there.. I STAN #amas pic.twitter.com/9NPkgStHpU — ☽ (@gagasyuyi) November 25, 2019

TAYLOR CREATED AND WROTE ALL THESE BEAUTIFUL MASTERPIECES. THIS IS SO ICONIC. #TaylorOnAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Or3NV9CQBP — Cecilia ????✨ (@Ceci20GS) November 25, 2019

From Taylor opening with The Man and wearing the album titles and ending with Lover had me so proud of her. Her performance was great! She deserves everything. ???? #TaylorOnAMAs #ArtistOfTheDecade #IStandWithTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/hhO5Q86u1l — Tiffany. | L♡VE ON TOUR (@trt1989) November 25, 2019

the fact that the last word you see before she changes out of this shirt is “fearless” cannot be a coincidence pic.twitter.com/N0jR0tR0W8 — Tim ???? MET TAYLOR 8/22/19 ???? (@13TaySwift13_) November 25, 2019

Her outfit looks like a jail cell to me for some reason… and like speak now is straight across her… cause she’s speaking NOW and FEARLESS across her back… she’s not afraid anymore THIS WAS SO ICONIC she said everything without saying a word I’m so proud @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/s6M2Pxqqsk — Fátima | I STAND WITH TAYLOR (@SwipeSwift) November 25, 2019

Swift paid tribute to artists that came before her and thanked her fans in her acceptance speech.