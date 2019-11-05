An Ethiopian man finished 3rd in the New York City Marathon even though he started way back in the field, among 50,000 other amateurs, and had to pay to enter

caption Girma Bekele Gebre is on the right. source Getty/Sarah Stier

Girma Bekele Gebre paid to enter the New York City Marathon on Sunday among 50,000 other amateurs.

But even though he started way back in the field, he managed to finish third – just 25 seconds behind the leader – and win $40,000.

“I don’t have a sponsor,” the Ethiopian told The New York Times. “I don’t have an agent. I just compete individually.”

Gebre, who’s from Ethiopia, is a sub-elite runner who splits his time between his home country and America, according to The New York Times.

At home, he would often practice with other runners on gravel roads and in the woods, running up to 25 miles at a time, but not more than 20 miles on asphalt, The Times said. In New York, he would run with the West Side Runners club.

On Sunday, he began to struggle around the 20-mile mark, but that didn’t stop the 26-year-old from finishing just 25 seconds behind the winner, Geoffrey Kamworor, who holds the half-marathon world record.

“I’m surprised that the time was as good as it was,” Bill Staab, Gebre’s West Side Runners teammate and a veteran runner, told The Times. Gebre had run the Pittsburgh Marathon in 2:13:46 in May.

“He’s probably run 100 races in the New York area, but those are usually races that professionals are not invited to,” Staab added. “All the Ethiopian runners here are very excited for him.”

Gebre said he would use the prize money – the most he’s won in a single race – to help his family on their farm in Ethiopia. It is unclear when he would compete again.

“I don’t have a sponsor,” he told The Times. “I don’t have an agent. I just compete individually.”