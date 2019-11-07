15 mouthwatering photos of stylish restaurants around the world

caption Pink Mamma, a restaurant in Paris, featured in “Delicious Places.” source Jérôme Galland, from Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The owners of restaurants around the world want to make sure their diners have the best experience possible – and that doesn’t stop at the food.

From colorful cafés in France to a Wes Anderson-inspired restaurant in India, eateries across the world have taken interior design to the next level.

Dozens of beautifully designed restaurants are featured in an art-filled book, “Delicious Places.”

In today’s culture, having a great meal isn’t always just about digging into delicious food – it’s also about dining in a beautiful place.

The book “Delicious Places,” published by gestalten, takes readers on a visual journey through impeccably designed restaurants around the world. Filled with stunning photos of global eateries, the book explores how food culture has evolved to become more than just about what’s on the menu – but the surroundings in which you’re eating it.

From colorful cafés in France to a Wes Anderson-inspired restaurant in India, here’s a look inside some of the world’s most incredibly designed restaurants that will inspire your next trip.

Piada, a pastel-colored eatery in Lyon, France, is a whimsical spot for Italian street food.

caption Piada in Lyon, France. source Photo Luis Beltrán, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

Piada was opened by siblings Mathilde and Arthur Plaza, who were born to Italian parents in France. With their restaurant, the Plaza siblings brought a dream to reality; their mother had always wanted to bring a piadina shop, or Italian sandwich shop, to France.

Piada was designed with 1950s Italian pop culture in mind, complete with mosaic tiling and arched metal structures.

caption Piada in Lyon, France. source Photo Luis Beltrán, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The colorful restaurant was designed by Spanish design firm Masquespacio.

The neon sign translates to “a little Italian flair,” which exemplifies the restaurant’s mission.

caption Piada in Lyon, France. source Photo Luis Beltrán, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

Complete with fresh plants and ombré wall décor, Piada offers meals that are made even more special with its fun atmosphere.

The food at Piada looks just as beautiful as the colorfully curated restaurant interior.

caption Piada in Lyon, France. source Photo Luis Beltrán, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

Here, some of Piada’s most colorful plates show the flavor of the restaurant – from piadas filled with vegetables and salads drizzled with balsamic vinegar.

Pink Zebra in Kanpur, India, is named appropriately: Its mesmerizing interior makes for a dizzying but memorable visual experience.

caption Pink Zebra in Kanpur, India. source Photo Suryan/Dang, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The restaurant’s design was inspired by filmmaker Wes Anderson with its whimsical stripes and combination of kitschy styles.

When creating the concept for the restaurant, designers from the firm Renesa Studio wanted to give the restaurant the illusion of “dipping a zebra into a deep pink sea,” according to the “Delicious Places” book.

The restaurant’s pink, black, and white zig-zag pattern continues on the exterior.

caption Pink Zebra in Kanpur, India. source Photo Suryan/Dang, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The restaurant occupies two stories of a colonial building in the city of Kanpur.

At Legacy Records in New York City, diners can enjoy Italian cuisine and artisan cocktails in a former recording studio.

caption Legacy Records in New York City. source Photo Douglas Friedman, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

Sophisticated seating and textures like marble, leather, and brass make the restaurant ultra-stylish.

The trendy eatery has a shiny plated ceiling and leather banquette booths that give it a sense of warmth.

caption Legacy Records in New York City. source Photo Douglas Friedman, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The geometric floor tiling is reminiscent of a bygone era, adding even more interest to the luxuriously designed restaurant and bar.

In Paris, Pink Mamma serves up Italian comfort food in a sun-soaked atmosphere.

caption Pink Mamma in Paris, France. source Jérôme Galland, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

Pink Mamma is located in a four-floor building, where each level has a different color scheme. Here, the eatery’s greenery-filled space makes for a romantic dining experience, where guests can enjoy heaping amounts of Italian food and fresh mozzarella.

At Poke Poke in Shanghai, the colorful restaurant exterior also serves as a bar seating area.

caption Poke Poke in Shanghai, China. source Photo M2STUDIO, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The Shanghai eatery Poke Poke specializes in Hawaiian seafood cuisine, specifically the trendy poke bowl. With its bright blue and red décor, the restaurant exudes a sense of beachiness.

Poke Poke is known for its colorful bowls filled with a rainbow of vegetables and the freshest seafood.

caption A colorful poke bowl at Poke Poke in Shanghai. source Photo M2STUDIO, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The restaurant’s minimalist design lets the rainbow-colored foods – like this traditional Hawaiian poke bowl – stand out.

Prado Restaurante in Lisbon, Portugal, exudes vibrancy and freshness, which matches its commitment to seasonal ingredients.

caption Prado Restaurante in Lisbon, Portugal. source Photo Rodrigo Cardoso, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The restaurant’s tagline – “If it’s not in season, it’s not on the table” – is apparent in the elegant eatery’s green-centric design.

It’s known for serving beautiful charcuterie boards with local meats and cheeses.

caption Prado Restaurante in Lisbon, Portugal. source Photo Rodrigo Cardoso, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

We’ll take one of everything, please.

Next door to the restaurant is an accompanying grocery shop, which looks like it’s straight out of a movie set.

caption Prado Restaurante in Lisbon, Portugal. source Photo Rodrigo Cardoso, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The neatly arranged fruits and vegetables look incredibly inviting.

Tacofino Oasis in Vancouver, Canada, is filled with peachy colors and patterned fabrics.

caption Tacofino Oasis in Vancouver, Canada. source Vishal Marapon, from Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

Complete with stunning skylights that let natural light flow into the restaurant, Tacofino Oasis serves Mexican cuisine with a retro feel.

The book “Delicious Places” is filled with plenty more eye-catching restaurant photos that will satisfy your taste for culinary adventures.

caption The book “Delicious Places” from publisher gestalten. source Delicious Places/Gestalten

You can find “Delicious Places” online at the publisher’s website, gestalten, and on Amazon.