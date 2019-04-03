“Amazing Nature” Hong Kong Fur Design Competition 2019 The Beauty of Nature by Fur Fashion

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 April 2019 – The Hong Kong fur industry has been internationally acclaimed for its impeccable craftsmanship and unparalleled creativity. To identify and nurture local design talents, the Young Executive Committee (YEC) of Hong Kong Fur Federation presented the annual “Hong Kong Fur Design Competition” that aims to encourage local young designers to flex their creative muscles and provide an exchange platform for the industry players and fur enthusiasts to further explore new and exciting possibilities of fur design.













The “Hong Kong Fur Design Competition 2019” was held at Felix, The Peninsula. The contest received enthusiastic responses this year with over 240 submissions from 120 students with the participation of 5 local design institutes. The outstanding designs of 25 students were shortlisted in the 1st and 2nd phases. And then 10 finalists’ 20 entries were shortlisted by the judge panels to vie for four honours at the award presentation ceremony, including the “Commercial Award”. “Merit Award” were paid tribute to the 6 remaining finalists. Aiming to provide a stage for aspiring young designers to shine and flaunt their creativity, all winners were rewarded with cash prizes.





Echoing the theme “Amazing Nature”, the design of participants was inspired by various natural elements from auroras and whale. Notable for the exceptional creativity, students ingeniously applied plenty of colors and forms ranging from the natural and lifestyle. With the magnificent lighting and harmonious music, the sensational show culminated in presentation of the 20 glamourous fur pieces, offering the audiences a glimpse into the beauty of nature. Perfectly blended nature with modern elements, the show drew all eyes to the endless possibilities of fur and the amazing nature.





The winner of “Hong Kong Fur Design Competition 2019” was Mr Au Chi Yip, Wesker, the student of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University — Institute of Textiles & Clothing, BA (Hons) in Fashion and Textile. His fur was produced by Ace Fur Manufacturing Limited. The 1st runner up was Miss Chung Lai Yau, the student of Hong Kong Design Institute- Higher Diploma in Fashion & Image Design. Her design was produced by East China Fur Limited. The 2nd runner up was Mr Ng Leong Yin, the student of Hong Kong Design Institute- Higher Diploma in Fashion & Image Design. His fur was produced by Rising Sun Fur Manufacturing Limited. While the Winner and 1st Runner-up will be enrolled in a short term fur design course in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the 2nd Runner-up will be enrolled in a short term fur design course in Toronto, Canada, in order to broaden their horizons and sharpen their skills.





Miss Ho Wing, the student of Hong Kong Design Institute- Higher Diploma in Fashion & Image Design, got the prize of “Commercial Award”. Her design was produced by Season Trading Company Limited.





Ms. Haze Wong, Chairlady of Young Executive Committee of Hong Kong Fur Federation, thanked various industries representatives and guests joining the event and supporting local young talents. She was pleased to see that the competition continues to garner wide attention this year and the guests spoke highly of students’ designs in extraordinary practicability and color creativity.





She stated that “Fur is an environmentally friendly and sustainable material. With no doubt, designers and consumers choosing to work with fur and wearing fur, appreciate the uniqueness of such natural materials. We are proud that Hong Kong has a legendary history in fur industry and has made superior achievements in international market. We take pride to see our heritage of arts and craftsmanship giving a new dimension to fur, enabling fur to keep sparkling on the runway as a fashionable item.“





This year’s judging panel comprised Mrs. Johanna Manni, Deputy Consul-General of the Consulate General of Finland, HKSAR, Mr. Wilson Chiu, Chairman of Hong Kong Fur Federation, Mr. Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Ms. Chris Cui, President of Kopenhagen Fur (China), Ms. Daria McWilliams, NAFA Brand Manager and Managing Director of Studio NAFA, Ms. Hidy Ng, renowned fashion designer, and Mr. Mountain Yam, famous fashion designer. Winners were recognized for the originality and creativity, commercial value and marketability, workmanship, use of fur materials, and overall design concept of their collections.





The Hong Kong Fur Federation was established in 1979 to coordinate Hong Kong fur trade activities and to promote its development. The vast majority of furs used by Hong Kong fur manufacturers are sourced from fur farms in the USA and Scandinavia. All wild furs used by the trade are obtained according to the rules of responsible conservation, and strict government controls ensure that no endangered species are ever used.



