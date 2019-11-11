27 incredible places you couldn’t visit a decade ago

caption Places like Shanghai Disneyland weren’t open 10 years ago. source Jeremy Thompson/Flickr Creative Commons

Many incredible exhibits, museums, and amusement parks have opened their doors within the past decade.

Since June 2010 the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has transported people to magical settings from JK Rowling’s book series.

In 2017 The Louvre Abu Dhabi, a museum in the United Arab Emirates, began sharing stories about what unites humanity across time and place.

Nutella Cafes didn’t exist a few years ago but now they can be found in places like Chicago, Illinois, and New York City.

A lot can change in a decade, from how we dress to where we go.

As the 2010s come to a close, we’re looking back at some of the coolest museums, amusement parks, and other cultural institutions that didn’t exist 10 years ago.

Here are 27 amazing places you couldn’t visit a decade ago, from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

2010: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter transports muggles to magical settings from JK Rowling’s book series.

caption The place has themed rides and snacks. source Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

Opening in 2010 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter brings JK Rowling’s hit book series to life.

Wannabe witches and wizards can tour Hogwarts via the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” ride and browse shops in a re-creation of Hogsmeade.

The park expanded in 2014 to Universal Studios, where you can experience a facsimile of Diagon Alley and ride a Gringotts-themed attraction. For visitors, unique treats like butterbeer and chocolate frogs are also a huge draw.

Outside Orlando, there are “Harry Potter” theme parks in Hollywood, California, and Osaka, Japan. A location in Beijing, China, is expected to open in 2021.

2011: The Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas focuses on American art from the Colonial Era to the present.

caption It’s located in Bentonville, Arkansas. source REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Located in Bentonville, Arkansas, and named for a nearby natural spring, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened in 2011.

It was founded by Walmart heiress Alice Walton and designed by renowned Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie. The museum’s permanent collection includes works from the Colonial Era to the present.

2012: Legoland Malaysia boasts 70 rides and an entire water park.

caption This isn’t the only Legoland that exists. source Rahman Roslan/Getty Images

Legoland Malaysia, a “brick-tastic” resort and amusement park that brings Lego characters to life, opened in September of 2012.

Guests of all ages can check out 70 rides, slides, and other attractions, including a virtual-reality roller coaster. This family-friendly destination also has a water park.

2013: The George W. Bush Presidential Library celebrates the legacy of the 43rd US president.

caption The library has a full-size replica of the White House Oval Office. source Stewart F. House/Getty Images

Celebrating the legacy of the 43rd US president, the George W. Bush Presidential Library opened in 2013 on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

The library features a full-size replica of the White House Oval Office and 43,000 artifacts.

In total, the building’s archival collection contains 30,000 audiovisual recordings, over 3.8 million photographs, and 200 million email messages.

2014: Starbucks opened its first Reserve Roastery in Seattle, Washington.

caption The spot is filled with copper, coffee drinks, and vintage-looking signs. source Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

In 2014, the first Starbucks Reserve Roastery opened in Seattle, Washington, the city where the global coffee brand is headquartered.

More upscale than typical Starbucks cafes, Reserve Roasteries offer exclusive, specialty drinks and pastries.

Along with higher-quality coffee, you can expect a full-service kitchen, an Italian bakery, a cocktail bar, and lounge seating.

There are multiple additional Reserve Roastery locations around the world and the largest one is set to open in Chicago this year.

2014: The Netherlands’ Micropia is a museum focused on some of the world’s smallest organisms.

caption It’s a perfect spot for those who love science. source Wikimedia Commons/Ciotu Cosmin

Micropia, a microbe-focused museum, opened in Amsterdam in 2014.

From a replica of the Leeuwenhoek microscope (one of the first devices of its kind) to a body scanner that informs visitors about the microbes in and on their bodies, Micropia lives up to its name.

2015: The Broad is a contemporary-art museum in Los Angeles, California.

caption The museum has free general admission. source Jay Sterling Austin/Flickr

Located in Los Angeles, California, The Broad opened in 2015, and it centers around art from the 1950s to the present.

The building’s signature “veil and vault” design incorporates the Broad’s storage vaults into the aesthetics of the space.

2016: The National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington, DC.

caption There are over 30,000 artifacts to see. source Lewis Tse Pui Lung/Shutterstock

The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) was established by a Congressional act in 2003 and opened in September 2016 in Washington, DC.

Containing more than 36,000 artifacts, the NMAAHC is the first museum solely dedicated to documenting African American culture, life, and history.

Exhibits focus on topics ranging from the Civil Rights movement to expressions of African American and African diaspora culture through food, art, and language.

2016: Shanghai Disneyland made its debut.

caption It has tons of exclusive treats. source Aly Song/Reuters

A new Disney theme park and resort arrived in Shanghai, China, in 2016.

Highlights of the complex include the 197-foot-tall Enchanted Storybook Castle (the largest castle at any Disney park), a high-speed roller coaster inspired by the movie “Tron,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure,” a high-tech attraction that brings the world of Captain Jack Sparrow to life with projection screens, realistic animatronics, and giant pirate ships.

As with other Disney parks, Shanghai Disneyland also sells exclusive Disney-themed foods, like Mickey-shaped doughnuts.

There’s even a Cheesecake Factory in the park, one of three Asian outposts of the American chain.

2016: The Museum of Ice Cream heralded the era of the Instagram museum.

caption The place is filled with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. source Ben Nigh/INSIDER

Since Instagram debuted in 2010, the app’s soaring popularity inspired a new breed of whimsical, interactive museums.

One of the first, the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), is devoted to the titular cold dessert.

The original MOIC popped up in New York City in 2016, with additional temporary and permanent outposts later opening in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami.

Its rooms, designed for a multi-sensory visit experience, are decked out with a sprinkle-filled pool, pink retro decor, and other colorful, quirky items.

2016: Embrace the odd and unusual at Meow Wolf, an interactive art complex in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

caption The place has tons of colorful exhibits. source Yelp/Taylor S.

When it comes to odd and unusual museums, Meow Wolf takes the cake.

Founded by the art collective of the same name, this attraction in Santa Fe, New Mexico, puts an emphasis on immersive, interactive experiences.

“House of Eternal Return,” a permanent installation funded by “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, takes guests on a surreal odyssey through a maximalist landscape of giant trees, musical objects, and hidden passages.

Meow Wolf has two more locations opening in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Denver, Colorado, in 2020 and 2021.

2016: US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is shaped like an iceberg.

US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings and the host of Super Bowl LII, opened in 2016. The complex cost $1.1 billion to complete and resembles the jagged shape of an iceberg.

The stadium is also notable for its pivoting glass doors (the largest in the world) and for offsetting all of its electricity by utilizing energy-efficient technology and renewable energy.

2017: The Louvre Abu Dhabi, a museum in the United Arab Emirates, focuses on what unites humanity across time and place.

caption The museum cost $1 billion to open. source LizCoughlan/Shutterstock

You don’t have to visit Paris to go to the Louvre. As of 2017, there’s a second Louvre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

It was created in a 30-year partnership between the emirate and the French government for a cost of $1 billion.

Described as an art and civilization museum, the institution focuses on what unites humanity across time and place using a collection of prehistoric artifacts and modern art.

2017: Germany’s Elbphilharmonie Hamburg is a performance venue and hotel.

caption Elbphilharmonie looks like a piece of art. source foto-select/Shutterstock

The Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, which opened in January 2017, is much more than a performance venue.

Along with two concert halls, the building houses a hotel and residential apartments. Located on the site of a former warehouse, the Elbphilharmonie is characterized by a glass facade of 1,000 curved window panels.

2017: The first Nutella Cafe opened in Chicago, Illinois.

caption There’s now a cafe in New York, too. source Bilgin Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty

If you love Nutella, there are several brick-and-mortar cafes that serve tasty creations made with the hazelnut spread, from crepes and waffles to gelato and croissants.

The first spot opened in Chicago, Illinois, in 2017. A New York location opened a year later.

2017: The Remai Modern is one of the newest museums in Canada.

caption The Remai Modern opened in October 2017. source TripAdvisor/pascott199

Showcasing art from 1905 to the present, the Remai Modern opened in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 2017.

This 130,000-square-foot museum boasts 11 galleries, a 150-seat theater, and a contemporary Canadian restaurant called Shift.

2017: The Musée Yves Saint-Laurent in Paris, France, is located at the designer’s former haute-couture house.

caption It opened in October 2017. source TripAdvisor/Christian D.

Fashion enthusiasts, take note: there’s a whole museum in Paris dedicated to Yves Saint-Laurent, and it’s located at the haute-couture house where the designer worked from 1974 to 2002.

Examining Saint-Laurent’s legacy in the context of 20th-century style, exhibitions span from retrospectives to thematic installations.

2017: The Museo Atlántico is an underwater museum in the Canary Islands.

caption The museum has hundreds of sculptures. source TripAdvisor/Felipe VZ

If you’re bored of the traditional museum experience, there’s Museo Atlántico, an underwater museum off the coast of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Incorporating more than 300 sculptures of human figures, the endeavor is the creation of Jason deCaires Taylor, a British artist, naturalist, and diver. Taylor also designed underwater installations in Molinière Bay, Grenada, and Cancun, Mexico.

2017: The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss is a museum that brings “The Cat and the Hat” and other Seussian stories to life.

caption The museum has plenty of exhibits fit for kids and adults. source TripAdvisor/Harte_Family

Since June 2017, “The Cat and the Hat” and other Seussian stories have come to life at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss, a museum in the children’s book author’s hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Filled with interactive rooms designed for kids, the attraction features character sculptures that young visitors can touch and climb.

There’s also a craft room where guests can create a paper cat hat and Lorax moustache. Dr. Seuss’s (aka Theodor Geisel’s) studio and sitting room are on display, too.

2017: The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an immersive history museum.

caption You can see artifacts like muskets to baby shoes. source Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

History nerds and “Hamilton” fans will appreciate the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that opened in 2017.

Displaying around about 500 objects sourced from the Valley Forge Historical Society, the museum brings the Revolutionary War to life with a series of immersive galleries.

For instance, a room titled “War at Sea” contains a re-creation of a ship deck that visitors can board. In addition, there are life-like tableaus of historical figures such as George Washington throughout 16,000 square feet of galleries.

2017: The Yayoi Kusama Museum is perfect for polka-dot lovers.

caption It’s a contemporary museum in Tokyo, Japan. source TripAdvisor/ucan217

The Yayoi Kusama Museum opened in Tokyo, Japan, in 2017 and it displays the playful, polka-dot-centric works of the eponymous contemporary artist.

Encompassing five floors, the museum displays some of Kusama’s best-known pieces, like her dot-covered pumpkins and mirror installations, as well as collages from her early days.

2017: The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, is the largest institution of its kind.

Debuting in 2017, Cape Town’s Zeitz Museum is the world’s largest museum of contemporary African art.

To create the 100,000-square-foot museum, British architect Thomas Heatherwick transformed a 1920s grain silo into a modern building.

With more than 100 galleries, the Zeitz spans nine floors. The paintings, sculptures, photographs, and multimedia works in the institution’s collection were all completed after the year 2000.

2018: The Seattle Space Needle’s new glass floor lets visitors gaze 500 feet down at the ground below them.

caption Visitors can now see the view from below their feet. source spotmatik / Shutterstock.com

Seattle’s Space Needle is one of the most recognizable US landmarks and in August 2018, the observation tower revealed a major upgrade: a rotating glass floor called the Loupe, which gives visitors the chance to look 500 feet down at the ground below.

The renovation, which also includes glass walls and benches, incorporated a total of 176 tons of glass.

2018: The V&A Dundee is Scotland’s first design museum.

caption The museum is on the waterfront. source Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty

The V&A Dundee, Scotland’s first design museum and the first V&A (Victoria and Albert) museum outside of London, opened in 2018.

It was built by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma in a shape recalls the cliffs along Scotland’s northeastern coastline. The building, which extends into the River Tay like a ship’s prow, is made from nearly 2,500 stone panels.

Underscoring pieces by Scottish designers, the V&A Dundee’s collection contains Natalie Portman’s dress from “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” (the gown was created by a designer from Glasgow) and a panel of wood from a first-class Titanic lounge.

2019: The Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) in Dublin charts the history of Irish storytelling.

caption The museum pays homage to literary icons. source TripAdvisor/cathywhelan1968

The Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) opened in September 2019 as a partnership between University College Dublin and the National Library of Ireland.

Situated in a historic house near St. Stephen’s Green, its name pays homage to Molly Bloom, a character in James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses.”

MoLI’s exhibitions chart the history of Irish storytelling through the centuries, focusing on specific figures, such as writer and activist Kate O’Brien, while examining Ireland’s literary traditions in a global context.

2019: The TWA Hotel is a one-of-a-kind accommodation that’s located at an airport.

caption The place has a vintage design. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The TWA Hotel at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will whisk you away to a more glamorous era of travel.

This one-of-a-kind accommodation is located inside a series of buildings that includes the iconic flight center designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen.

At the hotel, you’ll find 512 rooms with mid-century modern furniture and a cocktail lounge built into a vintage Lockheed Constellation plane.

2019: Experience the world of “Star Wars” at Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge.

caption The place has special food and drinks, too. source Getty

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge brings the sci-fi world of the popular film series to life for visitors at both US Disney parks.

The land’s signature ride is “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run,” which simulates what it would be like to maneuver a spacecraft.

As with other areas of Disney, Galaxy’s Edge offers exclusive food items and beverages, such as Fried Endorian Tip-Yip (fried chicken and mashed potatoes) and Blue and Green Milk (smoothie-like, plant-based drinks).

