Amazon is celebrating Alexa’s 5th birthday with a bunch of device deals — here are the best discounts on the Echo, Fire TV, Echo Show, and more

It’s Alexa’s birthday today, and Amazon has announced a range of deals on Echo devices to celebrate.

There are also deals on other Amazon hardware, like the Fire TV Stick 4K.

These deals may only last today, so it’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested.

It’s Alexa’s birthday, and in celebration, Amazon has announced a series of deals on a huge range of Echo devices, including the standard Echo smart speakers, the Echo Show smart displays, and more.

There are a range of deals worth considering, especially if you’re building a smart home of your own and want devices for the different rooms in your home. Here’s a rundown of the best Alexa device deals currently on sale.

Echo smart speaker deals

The smart speaker craze all started with Alexa on the Amazon Echo, and a few Echo devices are currently available at a discount. Both the standard Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot are great smart speakers, offering all the features you would expect from an Alexa device. The standard Echo is a little larger, and as such is better for music, but if you want to interact with Alexa in all the rooms in your house, it might be worth going for the Echo Dot instead.

Echo Show smart display deals

Alexa isn’t just great in speakers, she’s also very helpful on smart displays, which add a visual element. The Echo Show and Echo Show 5 are both very capable, allowing you to watch videos, see information about the weather, display photos and the time when not in use, control smart home devices, and more. The standard Echo Show is great for situations in which you might want a slightly larger 10-inch screen, while the Echo Show 5 is a little cheaper, and has a smaller 5.5-inch screen.

More deals on devices with Alexa

There are other great Alexa deals available too. For example, there’s a deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which comes with a remote that can trigger Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control what you’re watching on the TV. There are also deals on the Amazon Echo Input, which lets you use Alexa with another speaker that’s not smart and more.