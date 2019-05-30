How to get Amazon’s Alexa to delete everything you’ve said to your Echo just by asking

caption The Amazon Echo. source Amazon

Amazon now lets you delete Alexa voice recordings by saying, “Alexa, delete everything I said today.”

But you must navigate to the settings section of the Alexa app to turn it on.

Here’s how to set it up.

Amazon has always allowed Echo device users to delete their voice recordings from the Alexa app, but now it’s possible to do so just by asking out loud.

Amazon recently launched a new feature for Echo devices that allows users to delete requests made to Alexa during that day by saying the phrase, “Alexa, delete everything I said today.”

But that feature won’t work automatically – you’ll have to dig into the settings section of the Alexa app to turn it on.

The move comes as tech companies are under increased scrutiny regarding the data they collect about consumers and how they use it. Privacy concerns regarding Amazon in particular bubbled up in recent weeks after a Bloomberg report detailed how Amazon employees and contractors transcribe and annotate the voice recordings of Alexa users.

Amazon also released a new privacy hub that provides more transparency about how consumer data is handled and the controls available to Echo device owners. The company will soon roll out another new feature that prompts its digital assistant to erase the last request a user said after hearing the phrase, “Alexa, delete what I just said.”

Here’s how to set up the new “Alexa, delete everything I said today” command.

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone, and tap the icon that looks like two horizontal lines stacked on top of a third shorter line, located in the top-left corner of the app.

Select the “Settings” option from the menu.

Tap “Alexa Account.”

Choose the “Alexa Privacy” option.

Select “Review Voice History.”

Toggle the switch next to “Enable deletion by voice.”

Click “Enable” when prompted.

You’re all set. Now, you can say the phrase “Alexa, delete everything I said today” and it will delete any requests you made that day.