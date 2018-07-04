Amazon Announces Prime Day 2018 – An Epic Day (and a Half) of our Best Deals Starting July 16 with More Than One Million Deals Worldwide

For the first time ever Prime members in Singapore will be able to enjoy Prime Day–

36 hours of great deals on local selection available exclusively through the Prime Now app

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 4, 2018 – For the first time ever, Amazon’s highly-anticipated annual shopping event, Prime Day will be available for Singapore Prime members. Prime Day (and a half) will start on Monday, July 16, 12pm SGT and end 36 hours later on Tuesday, July 17 11:59 p.m. SGT. Members in Singapore join members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Netherlands and Luxembourg, in shopping deals across kitchen, grocery, toys, automotive, electronics, home improvement, office supplies and even stock up on everyday essentials. Not a member yet? Anyone in Singapore can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.com.sg and download the Prime Now app to participate in Prime Day. Amazon Prime in Singapore is available for S$8.99 per month; however, for a limited time, customers can sign up for S$2.99 per month.













Prime membership benefits in Singapore include:

Free Two-Hour Delivery with Prime Now: Ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40, between 10am and 10pm daily . Items range from groceries to electronics, including a variety of new brands added to Prime Now since the launch such as Sunshine, Bebe Bamboo, Archipelago Beer, Kat Food, Razer and more.

Ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40, between 10am and 10pm daily Items range from groceries to electronics, including a variety of new brands added to Prime Now since the launch such as Sunshine, Bebe Bamboo, Archipelago Beer, Kat Food, Razer and more. Free International Shipping on over 7 Million Items: Unlimited free shipping in 7 to 9 business days on orders over S$60 from the Prime Now App on more than 7 million international products shipped from Amazon US. Products include a wide selection of top brands such as Leap Frog, Rubbermaid, Zojirushi, BCB Generation, The Children’s Space, Pet Safe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Melissa and Doug.

Unlimited free shipping in 7 to 9 business days on orders over S$60 from the Prime Now App on more than 7 million international products shipped from Amazon US. Products include a wide selection of top brands such as Leap Frog, Rubbermaid, Zojirushi, BCB Generation, The Children’s Space, Pet Safe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Melissa and Doug. Amazon Prime Video: Prime members can stream or download popular and award-winning Prime Original series like The Grand Tour, Golden Globe winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the newest season of Goliath starring Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton, the highly anticipated Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, which will premiere on August 31, 2018, as well as other popular movies and TV shows. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere via the Prime Video app on Android and iOS phones and tablets, select Smart TVs, game consoles, Fire TV stick, Apple TV 3 or 4 or online at www.primevideo.com

Prime members can stream or download popular and award-winning Prime Original series like Golden Globe winner the newest season of starring Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton, the highly anticipated Tom Clancy’s starring John Krasinski, which will premiere on August 31, 2018, as well as other popular movies and TV shows. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere via the Prime Video app on Android and iOS phones and tablets, select Smart TVs, game consoles, Fire TV stick, Apple TV 3 or 4 or online at Twitch Prime: Prime members enjoy a selection of free games every month, access to free in-game loot for some of the world’s biggest games, like Fortnite, Call of Duty WWII, and Heroes of the Storm, a Twitch channel subscription every 30 days, an expanded set of chat emotes and colors, an exclusive chat badge, and more.

“We are excited to announce Prime members in Singapore for the first time ever will be able to enjoy 36 hours of great deals and exclusives during Prime Day available for delivery in as little as one-hour from Prime Now,” said Henry Low, Director of Operations, Amazon Singapore. “Since we launched our first retail offering in July last year with Prime Now, we have been energized by the response from our customers. We continue to work hard to keep making Prime better, adding more selection and benefits. This is just the beginning.”

Every day leading up to Prime Day, members in Singapore will discover exclusive offers and deals. Starting today, members can enjoy 20% off of AmazonBasics items, and hundreds of hours of free gameplay as Twitch Prime gives away a free PC game every day through July 18, including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Members will also receive exclusive in-game loot for Warframe and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS.

Also new this year, brands will unbox exclusive new items available just for Prime members for a limited time. Select Prime Day exclusives in Singapore include items from KitchenAid, Scotch-Brite, Sennheiser, and WowWee. Prime members will be able to shop for Prime Day deals on local selection available through the Prime Now app leading up to and on Prime Day and have purchases over S$40 delivered for free within two hours.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Amazon Prime is now available in 17 countries, including Singapore. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. Since 2005, Prime has been focused on making customers’ lives better every day. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com.sg.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.