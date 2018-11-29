Amazon Announces Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Weekend: Cyber Monday Once Again Becomes the Single Biggest Shopping Day in the Company’s History with the Most Products Ordered Worldwide

Amazon Customers Worldwide Ordered More than 18 Million Toys and More than 13 Million Fashion Items than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Combined



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 November 2018 – Amazon announced that Cyber Monday was once again the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history with more products ordered worldwide than any other day. Black Friday also broke records this year; customers worldwide ordered millions more products on Black Friday this year than they did in 2017 on the same day. In fact, Amazon customers worldwide ordered more than 18 million toys and more than 13 million fashion items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, combined.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year, which tells us that customers love shopping for deals to kick off the holiday shopping season,” stated Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer. “With curated gift guides, convenient shopping experiences, incredible product selection, and free shipping on millions of items, Amazon offers customers tremendous value — sure to deliver smiles all season long.”

“We have been delighted by the strong response from customers in Singapore this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, Singapore customer purchases in the Prime Now App more than doubled compared to last year’s Black Friday,” said Kourosh Kaghazian, Country Manager, Singapore. “With access to tens of thousands of items for ultra-fast delivery in Singapore and more than 7 million international products shipped from Amazon US, we are continuing to work hard to deliver smiles to customers this holiday season.”

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Highlights:

Black Friday was the biggest shopping day for Prime Now in Singapore, since launch, exceeding Cyber Monday 2017 and Prime Day.

Black Friday sales were more than 2x higher than 2017 on Prime Now selection in Singapore.

Play-Doh Shape and Learn Letters and Language was the best-selling item on Prime Now in Singapore on Black Friday.

Paperone All Purpose, A4 80 GSM, 1 Ream, 500 Sheets was the best-selling item on Prime Now in Singapore on Cyber Monday.

Other best-selling products from Black Friday included Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter; Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones; and Canon IXUS 185 Digital Camera Red.

Other best-selling products from Cyber Monday included LEGO Duplo Creative Box, Multi Color; Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera Margarita Green; and Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush Black.

Prime members in Singapore have access to millions of items via the Prime Now App. Amazon Prime in Singapore is currently available for S$2.99 per month. Prime membership benefits in Singapore include:

Free Two-Hour Delivery on Tens of Thousands of Items: Ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40, between 10am and 10pm daily. Items range from groceries to electronics, including a variety of new brands added to Prime Now since the launch such as Yakult, Dell, Tefal, Sambucol, Bausch & Lomb and Pinkfong, as well as new categories including fresh flowers, organic fruits and international foods.

Ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40, between 10am and 10pm daily. Items range from groceries to electronics, including a variety of new brands added to Prime Now since the launch such as Yakult, Dell, Tefal, Sambucol, Bausch & Lomb and Pinkfong, as well as new categories including fresh flowers, organic fruits and international foods. Free International Shipping on more than 7 Million of Items: Unlimited free shipping in 7 to 9 business days on orders over S$60 from International Selection via the Prime Now App on more than 7 million international products shipped directly to you from Amazon US. Products include a wide selection of top brands such as Leap Frog, Calvin Klein, Rubbermaid, Zojirushi, BCB Generation, The Children’s Space, Pet Safe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Melissa and Doug.

Unlimited free shipping in 7 to 9 business days on orders over S$60 from International Selection via the Prime Now App on more than 7 million international products shipped directly to you from Amazon US. Products include a wide selection of top brands such as Leap Frog, Calvin Klein, Rubbermaid, Zojirushi, BCB Generation, The Children’s Space, Pet Safe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Melissa and Doug. Amazon Prime Video: Prime members can stream or download popular and award-winning Prime Original series like The Grand Tour, Golden Globe and Emmy award winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, Homecoming starring Julia Roberts, and many more. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere via the Prime Video App on Android and iOS phones and tablets, smart TVs, game consoles or online at www.primevideo.com

Prime members can stream or download popular and award-winning Prime Original series like Golden Globe and Emmy award winner starring John Krasinski, starring Julia Roberts, and many more. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere via the Prime Video App on Android and iOS phones and tablets, smart TVs, game consoles or online at Twitch Prime: Prime members enjoy a selection of free games every month, free in-game loot for the world’s most popular games, a free broadcaster subscription every 30 days, exclusive chat emotes, and more at http://www.twitch.tv





Make Every Day Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is now available in 17 countries, including Singapore. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. Since 2005, Prime has been focused on making customers’ lives better every day. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com.sg.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.