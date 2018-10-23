Amazon exec joins Apple in calling for a retraction of Bloomberg’s explosive microchip spying report

caption Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, has echoed Tim Cook in calling for Bloomberg’s report on a Chinese hardware hack to be retracted.

Cook told Buzzfeed last week that there was “no truth” in Bloomberg’s report about Apple.

The CEO of Super Micro, the server company at the heart of the report, also issued a statement asking for Bloomberg to walk back the story.

Amazon and Super Micro have joined Apple in demanding that Bloomberg retract its explosive report on China planting microchips in tech hardware to spy on American companies.

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook refuted Bloomberg’s report from earlier this month that Chinese spies placed microchips inside servers to spy on the US. “There is no truth in their story about Apple,” Cook told BuzzFeed.

Now a senior Amazon executive has thrown his lot in with Cook. Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, tweeted on Monday that Bloomberg’s story was “wrong about Amazon, too.”

@tim_cook is right. Bloomberg story is wrong about Amazon, too. They offered no proof, story kept changing, and showed no interest in our answers unless we could validate their theories. Reporters got played or took liberties. Bloomberg should retract. https://t.co/RZzuUt9fBM — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) October 22, 2018

“They offered no proof, story kept changing, and showed no interest in our answers unless we could validate their theories,” he wrote. “Reporters got played or took liberties. Bloomberg should retract.”

Business Insider has contacted Amazon to ask if Jassy’s statement is reflective of the company’s position.

Furthermore, in a statement obtained by CNBC, Charles Liang CEO of Super Micro – the server company at the heart of Bloomberg’s story – also called for Bloomberg to walk back the story.

“Bloomberg should act responsibly and retract its unsupported allegations that malicious hardware components were implanted in our motherboards during the manufacturing process,” said Liang.

“Bloomberg has not produced a single affected motherboard, we have seen no malicious hardware components in our products, no government agency has contacted us about malicious hardware components, and no customer has reported finding any malicious hardware components, either,” he added.

Business Insider has contacted Bloomberg for comment. Up until now, it has stood by the story, telling Business Insider earlier this month:

“Bloomberg Businessweek’s investigation is the result of more than a year of reporting, during which we conducted more than 100 interviews.

“Seventeen individual sources, including government officials and insiders at the companies, confirmed the manipulation of hardware and other elements of the attacks.