The most valuable brand in every state

By
Mark Abadi, Jenny Cheng, Business Insider US
-
Amazon is the most valuable brand from Washington — and the entire United States.

caption
Amazon is the most valuable brand from Washington — and the entire United States.
source
Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

  • Brand Finance recently identified the most valuable brand from every US state.
  • Amazon is the most valuable from Washington state, as well as the most valuable brand in the entire US.
  • Other brands on the list include Nike in Oregon, Apple in California, and Marlboro in Virginia.

Amazon is officially the most valuable brand in the United States.

That’s according to Brand Finance, a brand consultancy firm that released its annual list of the strongest brands in the US in June.

Brand Finance defines brand value as the collective value of a company’s trademarks, including names, logos and designs, which create “distinctive images and associations in the minds of stakeholders, thereby generating economic benefits.”

Amazon dethroned Google to take the top spot this year, and Apple overtook Google as well to become the most valuable brand among companies from California.

Below is a map of the most valuable brand in every state, from Nike in Oregon to FedEx in Tennessee. States without a brand in the top 500 are not listed.

the most valuable American brands in each state

source
Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

Alabama — Regions Financial Corp.

source
Wikimedia Commons

Brand value: $1.8 billion

National rank: 372

Arkansas — Walmart

Brand value: $61.5 billion

National rank: 8

California — Apple

Brand value: $146.3 billion

National rank: 2

Colorado – Dish Network

source
Mike Blake/Reuters

Brand value: $3.4 billion

National rank: 210

Connecticut — Spectrum

source
Spectrum

Brand value: $13.4 billion

National rank: 49

Delaware — Du Pont

source
Thomson Reuters

Brand value: $2.7 billion

National rank: 257

Florida — Publix

source
brownpau/flickr

Brand value: $6.5 billion

National rank: 101

Georgia — Home Depot

Brand value: $33.7 billion

National rank: 11

Iowa — Rockwell Collins

Brand value: $1.8 billion

National rank: 373

Idaho — Micron Technology

source
REUTERS/Brian Losness

Brand value: $4 billion

National rank: 178

Illinois — McDonald’s

source
REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Brand value: $24.9 billion

National rank: 24

Indiana — Anthem

Brand value: $10.1 billion

National rank: 61

Kansas — Sprint

caption
Kansas — Sprint
source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Brand value: $7.5 billion

National rank: 89

Kentucky — Humana

source
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brand value: $9 billion

National rank: 68

Louisiana — CenturyLink

source
SIPA

Brand value: $7.1 billion

National rank: 93

Massachusetts — General Electric

source
Flickr/ @MJB

Brand value: $32 billion

National rank: 16

Maryland — Lockheed Martin

source
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Brand value: $8.3 billion

National rank: 74

Michigan — Ford

source
Reuters/Bogdan Cristel

Brand value: $17.3 billion

National rank: 39

Minnesota —UnitedHealthcare

source
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brand value: $18.6 billion

National rank: 34

Missouri — Bud Light

source
Bud Light/YouTube

Brand value: $7.4 billion

National rank: 90

North Carolina — Bank of America

source
Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Brand value: $33.3 billion

National rank: 12

Nebraska — Union Pacific

Brand value: $7.9 billion

National rank: 81

New Hampshire — Timberland

source
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Brand value: $1.4 billion

National rank: 434

New Jersey — Johnson’s

Brand value: $17.7 billion

National rank: 37

Nevada — Wynn Resorts

Brand value: $3.1 billion

National rank: 233

New York — Verizon

source
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Brand value: $62.8 billion

National rank: 7

Ohio — Pampers

source
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Brand value: $6.3 billion

National rank: 105

Oklahoma — Devon

source
Shutterstock/4kclips

Brand value: $2.2 billion

National rank: 317

Oregon — Nike

source
Getty/Drew Angerer

Brand value: $28 billion

National rank: 21

Pennsylvania — Xfinity

source
Comcast

Brand value: $26.1 billion

National rank: 22

Rhode Island — CVS

source
Joe Raedle/Getty

Brand value: $20.6 billion

National rank: 30

Tennessee — FedEx

source
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Brand value: $18.2 billion

National rank: 35

Texas — AT&T

Brand value: $82.4 billion

National rank: 5

Virginia — Marlboro

source
REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Brand value: $30.5 billion

National rank: 18

Washington — Amazon

source
David Ryder/Getty Images

Brand value: $150.8 billion

National rank: 1

Wisconsin — Kohl’s

source
Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Brand value: $4.2 billion

National rank: 172