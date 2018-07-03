- source
- Sundry Photography/Shutterstock
- Brand Finance recently identified the most valuable brand from every US state.
- Amazon is the most valuable from Washington state, as well as the most valuable brand in the entire US.
- Other brands on the list include Nike in Oregon, Apple in California, and Marlboro in Virginia.
Amazon is officially the most valuable brand in the United States.
That’s according to Brand Finance, a brand consultancy firm that released its annual list of the strongest brands in the US in June.
Brand Finance defines brand value as the collective value of a company’s trademarks, including names, logos and designs, which create “distinctive images and associations in the minds of stakeholders, thereby generating economic benefits.”
Amazon dethroned Google to take the top spot this year, and Apple overtook Google as well to become the most valuable brand among companies from California.
Below is a map of the most valuable brand in every state, from Nike in Oregon to FedEx in Tennessee. States without a brand in the top 500 are not listed.
- source
- Jenny Cheng/Business Insider
Alabama — Regions Financial Corp.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Brand value: $1.8 billion
National rank: 372
Arkansas — Walmart
Brand value: $61.5 billion
National rank: 8
California — Apple
Brand value: $146.3 billion
National rank: 2
Colorado – Dish Network
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
Brand value: $3.4 billion
National rank: 210
Connecticut — Spectrum
- source
- Spectrum
Brand value: $13.4 billion
National rank: 49
Delaware — Du Pont
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Brand value: $2.7 billion
National rank: 257
Florida — Publix
- source
- brownpau/flickr
Brand value: $6.5 billion
National rank: 101
Georgia — Home Depot
Brand value: $33.7 billion
National rank: 11
Iowa — Rockwell Collins
Brand value: $1.8 billion
National rank: 373
Idaho — Micron Technology
- source
- REUTERS/Brian Losness
Brand value: $4 billion
National rank: 178
Illinois — McDonald’s
- source
- REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Brand value: $24.9 billion
National rank: 24
Indiana — Anthem
Brand value: $10.1 billion
National rank: 61
Kansas — Sprint
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Brand value: $7.5 billion
National rank: 89
Kentucky — Humana
- source
- Bloomberg via Getty Images
Brand value: $9 billion
National rank: 68
Louisiana — CenturyLink
- source
- SIPA
Brand value: $7.1 billion
National rank: 93
Massachusetts — General Electric
- source
- Flickr/ @MJB
Brand value: $32 billion
National rank: 16
Maryland — Lockheed Martin
- source
- Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Brand value: $8.3 billion
National rank: 74
Michigan — Ford
- source
- Reuters/Bogdan Cristel
Brand value: $17.3 billion
National rank: 39
Minnesota —UnitedHealthcare
- source
- Bloomberg via Getty Images
Brand value: $18.6 billion
National rank: 34
Missouri — Bud Light
- source
- Bud Light/YouTube
Brand value: $7.4 billion
National rank: 90
North Carolina — Bank of America
Brand value: $33.3 billion
National rank: 12
Nebraska — Union Pacific
Brand value: $7.9 billion
National rank: 81
New Hampshire — Timberland
- source
- Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Brand value: $1.4 billion
National rank: 434
New Jersey — Johnson’s
Brand value: $17.7 billion
National rank: 37
Nevada — Wynn Resorts
Brand value: $3.1 billion
National rank: 233
New York — Verizon
- source
- Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Brand value: $62.8 billion
National rank: 7
Ohio — Pampers
- source
- Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Brand value: $6.3 billion
National rank: 105
Oklahoma — Devon
- source
- Shutterstock/4kclips
Brand value: $2.2 billion
National rank: 317
Oregon — Nike
- source
- Getty/Drew Angerer
Brand value: $28 billion
National rank: 21
Pennsylvania — Xfinity
- source
- Comcast
Brand value: $26.1 billion
National rank: 22
Rhode Island — CVS
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty
Brand value: $20.6 billion
National rank: 30
Tennessee — FedEx
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Brand value: $18.2 billion
National rank: 35
Texas — AT&T
Brand value: $82.4 billion
National rank: 5
Virginia — Marlboro
- source
- REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brand value: $30.5 billion
National rank: 18
Washington — Amazon
- source
- David Ryder/Getty Images
Brand value: $150.8 billion
National rank: 1
Wisconsin — Kohl’s
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Brand value: $4.2 billion
National rank: 172