Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch Series 3 by $80 for a limited time, and it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on the smartwatch yet

source Issei Kato/Reuters

The Apple Watch Series 3 boasts excellent fitness tracking, a great design, and comes in two sizes.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been discounted to one of its lowest prices on Amazon.

You can save $80 on the 38mm or 42mm versions of the smartwatch.

We’re not sure how long the deal will be available, so it’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested.

Plenty of companies have launched wearable devices, but few are as well-loved and as feature-packed as the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 may not be the latest model, but it still has a ton to offer – and for a limited time you can get the device for $80 off on Amazon.

The deal is available for both the 38mm and the 42mm versions of the Apple Watch, so no matter which size is better for you, you can get the discount.

The Apple Watch Series 3 may not have the ECG heart rate sensor found on the Apple Watch Series 4, but it’s still a feature-packed device. It has a GPS sensor built into it, plus it boasts an optical heart rate sensor that’s still very accurate.

The smartwatch also has the ability to track other fitness metrics, like steps and workouts. Seeing as it’s a smartwatch, you can download apps on it, make calls, and get notifications right on your wrist. You can also do things like talk to Siri, use the device with a range of watch bands, and practice mindfulness with breathing exercises.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available in two sizes, and the discounted models are available in two colors – Silver Aluminum and Space Gray Aluminum. All models have been discounted by $80, making this deal one of the best sales we’ve seen yet for the Apple Watch Series 3. Check out the deals using the links below.