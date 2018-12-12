An Audible gift subscription is a thoughtful present for people who love to read — and it starts at $15

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Audible

If you’re struggling to find the perfect holiday gift for a lapsed reader in your life, one of the best options is a gift subscription to Audible.

The service has over 425,000 titles available, and subscriptions start at just $15 per month. The person you gift this to will receive one credit per month to use on the audiobook of their choice, plus two free “Audible Originals,” which are exclusive, short-form books and stories.

They’ll be able to listen to their audiobooks on their phone, tablet, or computer, and Audible will automatically sync their place so they’ll never lose track of their spot.

The best part is that they’ll still have access to their library of Audible books after their gift subscription ends, whether they decide to subscribe on their own or not, so there’s no pressure.

Holiday shopping used to mean going to a store, fighting for a parking spot, hoping what you wanted was in stock, waiting in line, then getting home. Online shopping has turned that nightmare into a couple of clicks you can make in your pajamas from bed.

To make things even easier, we’ve even done the work of finding the perfect gifts for you.

If you’re shopping for someone who wished they read more but “doesn’t have the time,” a gift subscription to Audible is a very thoughtful choice. Audible’s audiobook library has over 425,000 titles from every era and genre, so it’s likely that many of the titles on their “to read” list are available.

Gift memberships start at $15 for one month, $45 for three months, $90 for six months, and $150 for 12 months. Your giftee will receive one “credit” per month, which they can spend on the book of their choice, plus two free “Audible Originals,” which are shorter books and stories exclusive to the service. They’ll also get a couple of additional Audible member benefits for the duration of their membership: a 30% discount on all audiobooks, and free audiobook exchanges.

source Facebook

Once they’ve made a book selection, it’s extremely easy to start listening whenever and wherever, without losing their spot.

They can use the Audible app, which is available on iOS and Android, a built-in Audible player on Amazon’s Fire Tablets, or the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis. They’ll also have the ability to import Audible books into iTunes, and there’s a cloud player on Audible’s website. They can even ask an Amazon Echo to play it.

Audible will automatically remember and sync their place between devices, so if your giftee listens to part of a book on their phone during a morning commute, they can pick up exactly where they left off on their office computer.

One of the best features of an Audible subscription is that you don’t lose access to your audiobook library when your subscription ends. If the person you gift a subscription to really loves Audible, they can continue their subscription immediately after the gift period is over. If not, they can continue to listen to the audiobooks as many times as they’d like.

This lack of pressure is part of what makes an Audible subscription such a great gift. The person you gift it to will never feel the pressure of having to continue their subscription, and there are no penalties if they don’t.

Whether the lapsed reader in your life is worried about not having enough time read, or doesn’t have the space to carry around books all the time, an Audible subscription is a wonderful gift that fixes both of their problems. They’ll have it with them at all times, and it’ll help them turn their downtime into an opportunity to hear an interesting story or learn something new.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.