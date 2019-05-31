A beach chair you can buy on Amazon folds up into a wagon so you don’t have to carry it around

caption The “Beach Day Lounger” seamlessly folds into a beach buggy for easy transport of all of your supplies. source Amazon

Mac Sports, a company that makes beach, camping, and backyard supplies, has developed a lounge chair that transforms into a beach buggy for easy transport of all of your supplies.

The “Beach Day Lounger” seamlessly folds into a mesh basket with a 100-pound capacity, so everything from your cooler and umbrella to your beach toys and towels is accounted for.

Mac Sports’ “Beach Day Lounger” is available on Amazon in royal blue for $99.99 or on the company’s website in both royal and teal blue for $129.00.

Spending a beautiful day on the beach is one of the most relaxing summer activities, but gathering all of your beach supplies and carrying them across the hot sand is decidedly not relaxing in the least.

As reported by People, the Mac Sports “Beach Day Lounger” seamlessly folds into a mesh basket with a 100-pound capacity, so everything from your cooler and umbrella to your beach toys and towels is accounted for. With wide-tread wheels and an adjustable handle that pulls out of the back, the chair-turned-buggy can simplify your trek across beaches, parks, or tailgates.

When you finally arrive and unpack your belongings, the “Beach Day Lounger” folds out into a comfortable lounge chair with a built-in pillow and four-position adjustable back that lets you kick your feet up for maximum relaxation. And when you’re done for the day, the chair can fold up so that it is completely flat, making for easy storage in the trunk of your car or back of your garage.

caption The chair folds out into a comfortable lounge chair with a built-in pillow and four-position adjustable back that lets you kick your feet up for maximum relaxation. source Amazon

The chair has 3.5 stars on Amazon, with many reviewers commenting that it is a well-made product but that the seat itself is very low to the ground, making the chair difficult to get in and out of.

“All in all, I think this is a pretty good buy,” one reviewer wrote. “I am over 60, and this will be a godsend this summer. Hauling things in the heat is cumbersome, and I believe this will make things much easier.”

“I wish I had bought this sooner,” another person added. “It fits sand toys, boogie board, beach bag, etc… Chair is very comfortable too. My wife loves it. It’s worth the money.”

