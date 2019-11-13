The 10 best books of 2019, according to Amazon

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon just released its annual Best Books list for 2019, with Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments” at the top. This year’s winner is the dystopian sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Below, we’ve outlined the Amazon Editorial team’s Top 10 picks of 2019, from psychological thrillers to cheeky narratives.

You can view the complete list and purchase in print, for Kindle or Audible, at amazon.com/bestbooks2019.

Bibliophiles know that nothing’s better than a great read. As a self-proclaimed one myself, I escape in plotlines and revere a fresh book smell. Finding the right one, however, can be a challenge.

Thankfully, Amazon recently released its Best Books of 2019 list, which names Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments” as number one. This year’s list hails an array of reads across genres, plus picks we’ve previously profiled.

Compared to past honorees, “The Testaments” is a standout making literary history. According to Sarah Gelman, editorial director at Amazon Books, “It’s so exciting to witness literary history being made, and Atwood has done just that with this deeply moving book.” Indeed, this sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” is jarring, yet deeply moving and dramatic. Not surprisingly, readers were invested from start to finish.

If you’re on the hunt for a great book, check out the Top 10 picks of 2019 below – where you’ll discover poignant memoirs, witty satire, and investigative journalism. To see the complete list of Best Books of 2019, and to purchase in print, for Kindle or Audible, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2019.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.

“The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood

source Amazon

Praise be! After almost 35 years, Margaret Atwood released the sequel to her pioneering work of speculative fiction, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and it is well worth the wait. While “The Handmaid’s Tale” explored how totalitarian regimes come to power, “The Testaments” delves into how they begin to fracture. At 80 years young, Atwood is at the top of her game.

“The Nickel Boys: A Novel” by Colson Whitehead

source Amazon

Having earned a Pulitzer and a National Book Award with his last novel, “The Underground Railroad,” Colson Whitehead follows up with a story about two young black men sent to the infamous Nickel Academy in Florida. Set during the 1960s Jim Crow era, the story follows Elwood and Turner who, despite different backgrounds and world views, learn to lean on one another to survive.

“Wild Game” by Adrienne Brodeur

source Amazon

The subtitle seems to say it all: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me. And yet there is so much more to the story. Adrienne Brodeur was 14 when her mother started secretly dating Ben Souther. What developed after that was a strange, uncomfortable, impossible-to-look-away-from triangle in which young Adrienne became cover for the trysts between her mother and Ben. This is an engaging and at times breathless memoir that builds with anticipation and continues to unfold with observations and revelations.

“Quichotte: A Novel” by Salman Rushdie

source Amazon

An exquisite satire on the world we live in, Rushdie’s latest novel pays Cervantes a great, clever compliment with this deliciously funny “Don Quixote” for modern times. An unusual romantic quest kicks off a road trip across America in an age that would be utterly surreal if we weren’t actually living it. An antidote to fear, bursting with intelligence and wit – “Quichotte” is exactly what so many of us need right now.

“The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern

source Amazon

Almost 10 years after she wrote “The Night Circus,” Morgenstern offers readers a shape-shifting, time-bending, otherworldly adventure of storytelling, where pirates lurk and doors lead forward and backward in time, where crowded ballrooms collapse into oceans, and where a young man must piece together the clues to uncover and protect his own life’s story. This magnificent tribute to tales of the imagination is absolutely magical.

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” by Mike Isaac

source Amazon

“Super Pumped” is a masterful and highly entertaining work of investigative journalism into the evolution of Uber and its maverick founder Travis Kalanick. Perfect for readers who were captivated by “Bad Blood,” Mike Isaac’s “Super Pumped” provides an insider’s view of the stunning highs and catastrophic lows of the company that changed the way we use transportation.

“City of Girls: A Novel” by Elizabeth Gilbert

source Amazon

It’s the 1940s, and the frivolous and fun-loving Vivian Morris arrives in New York with the goal of “becoming someone interesting” – and in short order she is, but for all the wrong reasons. The latest novel by the author of “Eat, Pray, Love” is bawdy, bighearted, and wise.

“They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, and Harmony Becker

source Amazon

George Takei’s vivid graphic memoir reveals the story of his family’s incarceration during the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, beginning when Takei was only 5 years old. Even as the memories depicted range from unsettling to infuriating, “They Called Us Enemy” inspires readers to insist that our country treats fellow human beings with fairness and dignity.

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

source Amazon

In this psychological thriller, a couple seems to have it all until the wife is convicted of shooting her husband in the face. But she will say nothing about the crime – or anything else, for that matter. After a criminal psychologist obsessed with the case comes on the scene, dark twists and delightful turns follow, secrets (and a diary) are revealed, and you will likely find yourself racing to the end of this year’s must-read thriller.

“Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb

source Amazon

What happens when a celebrated psychotherapist finds herself on the other side of the couch? “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” is an entertaining, relatable, moving homage to therapy – and just being human.