The 10 best books you’ll want to read this December, according to Amazon’s editors

The year 2019 is approaching its curtain call. During a stressful time marked by limited daylight, holiday shopping, and somber weather, literary escapism is certainly warranted – and as a new Insider Picks fellow, I found solace in a good book after spending weeks scouring Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for our readers.

Just in time for the holiday season, the Amazon Books team has selected its favorite reads of December, concluding the Best Books of the Month section for this year.

December’s roster is an eclectic mix highlighting scientific exploitation, fantasy worlds, and intrepid adventures, among other page-turning topics and storylines. Widely acclaimed authors like Tomi Adeyemi are featured alongside new writers making fresh debuts in the literary space. Whether you’re on the hunt for a thoughtful gift or seeking to expand your personal library, this month’s list is a useful starting point.

Keep reading to see this month’s book selection below. To view the complete breakdown of Amazon’s Best Books of 2019, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2019.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.

“Such A Fun Age” by Kiley Reid

A 25-year-old black babysitter – clad in her “going out” clothes – takes her young charge to a moneyed market, only to be accused of kidnapping by a security guard and fellow shopper. Thus begins a deft and heartfelt exploration of race, class, parenthood, and youth.

“Once More To The Rodeo” by Calvin Hennick

In his probing and profound memoir, Calvin Hennick hits the road with his 5-year-old son searching for answers to questions like: “What does it mean to be a man today? What can a white father teach his biracial son?”

“Children Of Virtue And Vengeance” by Tomi Adeyemi

The Legacy of Orisha continues with the second book in the fantasy trilogy, “Children of Virtue and Vengeance.” In it, the rich world-building continues, and the plot grows ever more complex and thoughtful as the kingdom threatens to tear itself apart.

“Under Occupation” by Alan Furst

In Alan Furst’s latest spy novel, readers will be transported to Paris in 1942, as a mystery writer begins to act like the hero of one of his own novels and gets drawn into the center of the action in ways that are both exhilarating and terrifying.

“The Playground” by Jane Shemilt

In Jane Shemilt’s shocking page-turner, “The Playground,” the lives of three couples converge when their children end up in the same tutoring group, with unexpected and dangerous consequences.

“Labyrinth Of Ice” by Buddy Levy

In July of 1881, Lt. A.W. Greely and his crew of 24 scientists and intrepid explorers set out for “farthest North,” a region not yet found on any map. Fast-paced and rich in detail, Buddy Levy’s “Labyrinth of Ice” captures this perilous polar adventure.

“Anyone” by Charles Soule

In this chilling work of speculative fiction, a scientist’s accidental invention – technology that can transfer consciousness from person to person – ends up being exploited on the black market.

“All That’s Bright And Gone” by Eliza Nellums

In this unusual murder mystery, reminiscent of Mark Haddon’s “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” young, disarmingly sweet Aoife decides that the only way to get his distraught mother back is to find out who murdered his brother.

“Land Of Tears” by Robert Harms

Full of action, “Land of Tears” is the fascinating story of the Congo river basin and lands west – all the way to Zanzibar – during the late 1800s when European powers and Arab traders were fighting over resources in equatorial Africa.

“Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover returns with a moving novel about a fractured relationship between mother and daughter that is further complicated by a death in the family and the revelation of a surprising affair.

