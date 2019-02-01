10 new books Amazon’s editors say are must-reads this February

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Each month, Amazon’s editors release a selection of the best new releases on the site’s Best Books of the Month section.

This month you’ll find 10 great titles, including the highly anticipated spotlight pick “The Night Tiger” by Yangsze Choo.

Check out the books, along with quick summaries from Amazon’s book editor, below to find your next great read.

We’re entering February in the midst of a polar vortex. With record-breaking low temperatures sweeping across the United States, depending on where you live the temperatures may be too cold to even go outside. If you can’t leave the house, you’re going to need something to keep you from going stir-crazy – make it a great book.

To get your mind off the weather, escape with a whimsical historical fiction or a psychological thriller. Whether you can get to the bookstore or not, don’t worry – you can find all of these great reads on Amazon. Head over to the site’s Best Books of the Month section, where you’ll find a selection of the top new releases across all categories, curated by Amazon’s editors. This month you’ll find the spotlight on “The Night Tiger” by Yangsze Choo alongside nine other new titles.

If you’re looking for a great book to cozy up with in this cold weather, check out this list to see what Amazon’s editors are loving right now.

“The Night Tiger” by Yangsze Choo

The search for a severed finger spells adventure, and bad luck, for a young Chinese houseboy and a dressmaking apprentice in this magical historical novel set in 1930s Malaysia.

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

In this page-turning psychological thriller, a therapist is determined to solve the mystery of a woman who went radio silent after brutally murdering her husband.

“Underground” by Will Hunt

For Will Hunt, finding a tunnel under his house spawned a fascination with the subterranean, something you will share when you read his utterly engaging examination of the worlds that lie beneath us.

“The Unwinding of the Miracle” by Julie Yip-Williams

Brace yourself for this devastating, but profoundly moving, chronicle of Julie Yip-Williams’ last days before succumbing to colon cancer. What could be a depressing lament about death is actually a rousing celebration of life.

“Early Riser” by Jasper Fforde

It isn’t bears that hibernate during the winter in Jasper Fforde’s latest – it’s humans. But trouble is afoot for the members of the Winter Consuls, a police brigade who stay awake to keep the peace.

“Sounds Like Titanic” by Jessica Chiccehitto Hindman

In this wonderfully strange coming-of-age story, aspiring violinist Jessica Chiccehitto Hindman chronicles her time with an ensemble that, unbeknownst to audiences, pantomimed performances at the behest of a mysterious composer.

“The City in the Middle of the Night” by Charlie Jane Anders

On an inhospitable planet, where one side is sweltering and the other frigid, a young revolutionary discovers that she may have allied herself with the wrong people.

“The Lost Man” by Jane Harper

There is no detective chasing a killer in “The Lost Man” – only Nathan, the deceased’s brother, trying to work out how his sibling ended up where and how he did. Deceptive twists sneak up on the reader, right up until the surprise ending.

“The Age of Light” by Whitney Scharer

This sumptuous debut novel captures Lee Miller and Man Ray’s passionate, and complicated, relationship, and pays homage to the pluck, determination and profound talents of a woman occasionally relegated to a footnote in the famed surrealist photographer’s history.

“Good Kids, Bad City” by Kyle Swenson

Investigative journalist Kyle Swenson puts Cleveland on trial in “Good Kids, Bad City”, the riveting story of one of the grossest miscarriages of justice in the city’s history.