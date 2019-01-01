10 new books Amazon’s editors say are must-reads this January

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Welcoming in the new year usually comes with a load of ambitious New Year’s resolutions. One resolution that comes up often is to read more books. If this happens to be one of your goals for the new year, you can start right now – all you have to do is pick up a book.

If you’re not sure just which book to begin 2019 with, check out Amazon’s Best Books of the Month section. You’ll find a selection of the best new releases handpicked by Amazon’s editors. This month, you’ll find “Maid” by Stephanie Land, the spotlight pick, along with nine other unique titles. One is sure to kick-start your desire to read more.

If you’re looking to start off 2019 with a great book, check out this list to see what Amazon’s editors are loving right now.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.

“Maid” by Stephanie Land

Stephanie Land’s aspirations to go to college and become a writer were derailed by an unplanned pregnancy. In “Maid”, she describes the struggle to keep her American dream alive.

“Sugar Run” by Mesha Maren

Debut author Mesha Maren’s ability to engender compassion in deeply flawed characters shines in this Southern noir about a parolee who tries to rebuild her life, but is stymied by her past and terrible taste in romantic partners.

“The Current” by Tim Johnston

When a car is pulled from the Black Root River, only one occupant makes it out alive. The incident mirrors one from a decade prior, so this no accident, and the further the surviving woman delves into the mystery, the more imperiled her life becomes.

“The Winter of the Witch” by Katherine Arden

In the nail-biting conclusion to Katherine Arden’s Winternight Trilogy, our heroine Vasya comes into her powers, but she will need the help of her allies, the unseen older spirits, in order to save Russia and Morozko, the winter-king.

“Breaking and Entering” by Jeremy N. Smith

Jeremy N. Smith explores the darker corners of cybersecurity through the story of “Alien,” an MIT hacker who developed an arsenal of virtual weapons to test the security of our most susceptible institutions.

“The Paragon Hotel” by Lyndsay Faye

The all-black Paragon Hotel in Portland, Oregon seems an odd choice for a felonious white woman to hide, but she may be the only hope for residents trying to find a missing mulatto child after the KKK comes to town.

“She Lies in Wait” by Gytha Lodge

A cold case gets put on the front burner when the body of a young girl is found 30 years after she disappeared during a camping trip with friends, in a hiding place that only they knew about.

“The Unwinding of the Miracle” by Julie Yip-Williams

Brace yourself for this devastating, but profoundly moving, chronicle of Julie Yip-Williams’ last days before succumbing to colon cancer. What could be a depressing lament about death is actually a rousing celebration of life.

“Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely” by Andrew S. Curran

Andrew Curran has written a fascinating biography of Enlightenment philosopher Denis Diderot – one of history’s most famous contrarians – and how his personal struggles informed his views.

“The Far Field” by Madhuri Vijay

Bereft after the loss of her mother, Shalini journeys to Kashmir in search of Bashir Ahmed, a merchant who may be able to help her find closure. But the upheaval there threatens this quest, and the people she has grown close to along the way.