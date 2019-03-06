The 10 must-read books of March, according to Amazon’s editors

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

March is upon us, which means Amazon’s Best Books of the Month section is full of new releases.

Amazon editors have highlighted captivating stories including “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by international best-selling author Samantha Shannon, and “The Impossible Climb” by Mark Synnott, which will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Take a look at all the new releases, along with short summaries provided by Amazon’s book editor, Erin Kodicek, to find a story worth raving about.

We’ve reached the time of year when the weather fluctuates high and low, leaving us longing for a well-deserved tropical vacation. For some this might be a soon-to-be reality, but for most, lying on a beach and basking in the sun is far out of view.

Though a destination holiday might be out of reach, grabbing a book and diving into a captivating journey through a novel is a break from reality well within a practical distance. Start your trip by heading over to Amazon’s Best Books of the Month section where you’ll find new releases for the month of March. Each story comes highly recommended by Amazon’s book editors.

Ten compelling titles made the list, including ones that showcase dragons and forbidden magic, hardships that come with arranged marriage, and the horrifying reality of violence in Chicago.

No need to worry if that vacation isn’t in sight. These books, praised by Amazon’s editors, will transport you right from your own couch.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.

“An American Summer” by Alex Kotlowitz

“An American Summer” briskly details the slaughter and pain that has plagued Chicago over the past twenty years. Kotlowitz delves deep into a summer in the city, writing about the violence, pain, and thrill surrounding gun violence in America.

“The Impossible Climb” by Mark Synnott

Author, Mark Synnott, adds his own perspective on the culture and ethos of climbing in his novel, “The Impossible Climb.” The story is described as an emotional drama driven by people exploring the limits of human potential and seeking a relationship with nature.

“Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe

This 1972 account of a mother of ten is tragic, gripping, and wonderfully written. The story tells of the conflict in Northern Ireland and how one family navigates post-war society filled with violent guerrilla warfare.

“The River” by Peter Heller

Heller’s novel, “The River,” tells the tale of two college students on an adventure that took a dangerous turn. Readers say that the book was suspenseful while capturing the evocative descriptions of nature’s splendor and brutality.

“The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon

Samantha Shannon is an international best selling author and continues to receive great reviews on her new book, “The Priory of the Orange Tree.” The story is a saga of heroism, romance, friendship, and excitement.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A story about the quick rise of Daisy Jones, a young L.A. girl who had a dream of singing rock n’ roll. Reese Witherspoon raved about the novel and said that the storyline of the now famous star captured her heart.

“The Old Drift” by Namwali Serpell

Serpell’s novel, “The Old Drift,” tells the story of a small African nation and the heartbreak, troubles, and triumphs that come with living among other families in the area. The plot details our yearning to create and cross borders and the symphony about what it means to be human.

“The Lost Night” by Andrea Bartz

This fast-paced novel details the excitement, tragedy, and mystery leading to a young girl’s death – along with the consequences and lessons that followed. Lindsay, a friend of the victim, eventually uncovers details that cause her to confront demons of her own violent history to bring the truth to the surface.

“A Woman is no Man” by Etaf Rum

This Brooklyn-based novel tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who finds herself in the unforgiving grasp of an arranged marriage. While slowly discovering her past and the history of her family, she struggles to do what is best for those she loves.

“A Friend is a Gift You Give Yourself” by William Boyle

This is a story about finding friendship and family where you least expect it, while dealing with the discomfort and fear that comes with creating connection. Boyle’s novel tells about a mob widow named Rena Ruggiero, who runs away with her mother realizing its her only way out of the life she hates.