The 10 new books to read in May, according to Amazon’s editors

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon’s Best Books of the Month section is full of new releases hand-picked by Amazon editors.

This May, you’ll find 10 new titles, including “Correspondents” by Tim Murphy, and “The Deer Camp” by Dean Kuipers.

Check out all the new releases below, along with short summaries provided by Amazon’s book editor, Erin Kodieck.

This time of year breeds the kind of unpredictable, spur-of-the-moment rainstorms that have us running inside to escape into a book. Luckily, every month, Amazon’s editors round up 10 of the most compelling new reads into a Best Books of the Month section on the site – so we have no shortage of ideas for new books to dive into on a dreary day.

May’s book list spans topics like cryptocurrency, unusual crime cases, and overcoming tragic loss. Keep reading to learn more about each one.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.

“Furious Hours” by Casey Cep

source Amazon

Assisting with the research for Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” inspired Harper Lee to embark on her own true crime masterpiece. Casey Cep finishes what she started in Furious Hours, which recounts the unusual case that so captivated the author of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“Riots I Have Known” by Ryan Chapman

source Amazon

While riding out a prison riot, an unnamed inmate contemplates his role in the chaos, and what got him locked up in the first place, in an uproarious and provocative work of satire by debut author Ryan Chapman.

“The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake

source Amazon

The Milton family myth is shattered when its prejudices are exposed in “The Guest Book” – a lyrical, morally complex family saga by Sarah Blake.

“Bitcoin Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich

source Amazon

Pariahs in the venture capitalist world after their bruising legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg, the Winklevoss twins were presented with a risky proposition that turned their fortunes around: cryptocurrency. This is the story of how they became the first bitcoin billionaires.

“Correspondents” by Tim Murphy

source Amazon

In this timely and thought-provoking novel by Tim Murphy, a cub reporter assigned to cover the American-led invasion of Baghdad in 2003 discovers that she and her interpreter are ill-prepared for the horrors they encounter there.

“A Job You Mostly Won’t Know How To Do” by Pete Fromm

source Amazon

In this heart-wrenching but hopeful novel by Pete Fromm, a hapless husband needs (and fortunately gets) plenty of help raising his daughter when his wife dies during childbirth.

“The Apology” by Eve Ensler

source Amazon

Written in the form of a letter Eve Ensler (author of “The Vagina Monologues”) wished her father had composed – taking responsibility for the abuse he visited upon her and asking forgiveness – “The Apology” is a brutal but powerful purging that provides a pathway to healing.

“The Deer Camp” by Dean Kuipers

source Amazon

Bruce Kuipers was as good of an outdoorsman as he was a terrible husband and father. In this moving memoir, his son explains how rehabilitating a piece of land also helped to mend their broken family.

“Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris

source Amazon

Cari Mora is the caretaker of a house that happens to hide $25 million of Pablo Escobar’s cartel gold, something a particularly savage treasure hunter means to pillage in service of his unsavory clientele. Fortunately Ms. Mora’s survival skills are up to snuff. She’ll need them.

“Once More We Saw Stars” by Jayson Greene

source Amazon

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, they say the only way out is through. That’s exactly what Jayson Greene learns when his daughter dies from a freak accident. This emotional memoir shines a beacon of light in the darkest of places.