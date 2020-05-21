10 new books Amazon’s editors say you’ll want to read in May, and beyond

source Amazon; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

There is no better feeling than reading a book in a cozy spot with a cup of tea in hand. Currently, for better or worse, there is plenty of time to sit back and do exactly that.

If you are trying to find great new books, or titles you may not have considered reading, Amazon’s Best Books of the Month section has some enticing options that won’t fail to entertain, teach, and inspire your imagination.

May’s picks include the prequel book to “The Hunger Games” recounting all that happened leading up to the famous series, as well as a mystery novel that follows a disgraced journalist who digs into the life and death of a photographer who may have been murdered.

Keep reading to see May’s book list.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books, and Kindle at Amazon.com.

“Hollywood Park” by Mikel Jollett

source Amazon

“Hollywood Park” is Mikel Jollet’s wild and wonderful memoir about being extracted from the cult he grew up in, and how he ultimately found solace in music and his band, Airborne Toxic Event.

Product Card Module: Mikel Jollet Card size: small

“The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner

source Amazon

Perfect for fans of “The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society,” a heartwarming tale of villagers – all of whom have suffered loss or other trauma – banding together to save the house that Jane Austen once lived in.

Product Card Module: Book Card size: small

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins

source Amazon

It’s been a decade since the final book in the Hunger Games trilogy was published and fans are going to be thrilled with this prequel. Prepare to read “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” in one sitting because you won’t be able to put it down.

Product Card Module: (The Hunger Games 0) Card size: small

“Almond” by Won-pyung Sohn

source Amazon

In this wholly original novel, a young Korean boy with a mental disorder that leaves him unable to understand or express emotions, navigates an especially confounding world but ends up finding connection in the most unlikely of places.

Product Card Module: Won-pyung Sohn Card size: small

“All Adults Here” by Emma Straub

source Amazon

Astrid Strick is about to get her hair done when she witnesses an acquaintance being hit by a bus, an event that frees a repressed memory and makes her question her parenting skills. “All Adults Here” is a fresh and not unhopeful take on family dysfunction.

Product Card Module: Emma Straub Card size: small

“Dirt” by Bill Buford

source Amazon

Bill Buford is the author of one of the quintessential culinary memoirs, “Heat,” where he recounts his efforts to master the art of Italian cuisine. “Dirt” finds him continuing his gastronomic education in Lyon, France. You’ll devour this witty adventure in food and pursuing one’s passions.

Product Card Module: Bill Bufford Card size: small

“Boys of Alabama” by Genevieve Hudson

source Amazon

In this unique and propulsive debut, a gay teenager who can bring plants and animals back to life moves to Alabama from Germany and is entranced by faith and Southern charm.

Product Card Module: Genevive Hudson Card size: small

“The Hour of Fate” by Susan Berfield

source Amazon

This entertaining and timely history begins as a duel biography of J.P. Morgan and Teddy Roosevelt. The two titans had vastly different world views but would end up having to team up to solve a national crisis.

Product Card Module: Susan Berfield Card size: small

“Fire in Paradise” by Alastair Gee

source Amazon

Tragedy and heroism are highlighted in this fascinating and gut-wrenching account of the Camp Fire in California that swept through the small town of Paradise and killed dozens of residents who couldn’t, or wouldn’t, evacuate.

Product Card Module: Alastair Gee Card size: small

“Take Me Apart” by Sara Sligar

source Amazon

In this unnerving work of psychological suspense, a disgraced journalist’s deep dive into a controversial photographer’s life, and death, takes a sinister turn when it’s discovered that she may not have committed suicide.

Product Card Module: Sara Sligar Card size: small

See more book recommendations from Amazon’s editors: