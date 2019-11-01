The 10 best books you’ll want to read this November, according to Amazon’s editors

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Winter’s arrival is looming, but it’s not all grey and dismal. While low temperatures bring gloom for many, there’s something about frosty air that makes reading all-the-more cozy. As a chronically freezing person, I live to enjoy a good book under a mountain of quilts. Add a sheet mask to the mix, and I’m golden.

To kick off the season, the Amazon Books team has selected their favorite new books of November. This month’s curation spotlights an array of new titles – from romantic narratives and fantastical adventures to more informative reads. This time around, the team has returned to their typical 10-book format.

If you’re looking to indulge in some new literature, check out this month’s book selection below. And if you plan to create a blanket-mountain of your own, we got you covered.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.

“The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern

In this fantastical ode to storytelling, the bestselling author of Night Circus takes us where pirates lurk and doors lead forward and backward in time, where crowded ballrooms collapse into oceans, and a young man must piece together clues to uncover and protect his life story.

“NVK” by Temple Drake

In this spare supernatural thriller set in Shanghai, executive Zhang Guo Xing encounters a beguiling woman at a nightclub and they begin a torrid affair. Naemi proves to be a bit of an enigma, however, and the more Zhang unravels the mystery of her, the more dangerous their union becomes.

“The Great Pretender” by Susannah Cahalan

The bestselling author of “Brain on Fire” does a deep dive into an infamous 50-year-old experiment, whereby sane individuals were institutionalized to vet the veracity of psychological diagnoses. What she gleaned from this experience has ramifications for the quality of mental healthcare going forward.

“Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson

In Kevin Wilson’s weird and wonderful fifth novel, the erstwhile friend of politician’s wife is called upon to care for her children, twins that spontaneously combust when stressed. “Nothing to See Here” is a poignant and laugh-out-loud tribute to the trials and treasures of being a parent.

“Find Me” by André Aciman

“Find Me” picks up decades after André Aciman left off in his beloved novel (and movie), “Call Me by Your Name.” In it, we learn the disparate directions Elio and Oliver’s lives have taken, and whether their love will ultimately stand the test of time.

“Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child

In the latest installment of Lee Child’s popular Jack Reacher series, our hero discovers that no good deed goes unpunished when he comes to the aid of an elderly couple who have gotten mixed up with a seriously bad crowd.

“In the Dream House” by Carmen Maria Machado

Short chapter after short chapter act like puzzle pieces as Carmen Maria Machado deconstructs the psychologically abusive relationship she had with a girlfriend. An indelicate but riveting read.

“Acid for the Children” by Flea

The bassist and co-founder of the Red Hot Chili Peppers details his origin story, one that sees him fleeing a fraught family life to forge a better one with a motley crew of mischief-makers and musicians.

“Little Weirds” by Jenny Slate

“Little weirds” is what actor and comedian Jenny Slate is calling her latest collection of eclectic writings that veer from the funny, to the heartbreaking, to the profound (and yes, the deeply odd).

“User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play” by Cliff Kuang with Robert Fabricant

Cliff Kuang’s “User Friendly” is a fascinating treatise on something many of us take for granted: Good design. From fly swatters to iPhones, our lives have been made infinitely easier by inventions we didn’t know we needed, but now can’t imagine living without.