The 10 best books of 2019 so far, according to Amazon

If you’re looking for a good book recommendation, look no further than Amazon. The site has a whole editorial team dedicated to reviewing books, and sharing their favorite ones with customers.

The Amazon Books team curates lists of the best new books each month, in specific categories, and each year, to help readers find just what they’re looking for. The team just released its list of the 10 best books of 2019 so far, and it’s filled with all kinds of great reads.

We spoke with Sarah Gelman, editorial director of Amazon Books, about the top 10 picks and why they made it onto the list.

When it comes to finding a great read, I like to ask around – friends, family, and coworkers, all bookworms alike, are great resources for recommendations. If you're looking for another great resource for finding book recommendations, check out Amazon's book section. Amazon has a whole team of editors whose job is to read all of the great, new content that gets published each year.

Each month, Amazon’s editors curate a best new books of the month list where they share their favorite reads of the moment. At the end of the year, they tackle the best books of the whole year. Halfway through the year, the editors check in with us readers and let us in on their picks for the best books of the year so far.

Business Insider spoke with Sarah Gelman, editorial director of Amazon Books, and got some insight into how the top 10 books of the year so far got their spot. From creepy thrillers and ambitious memoirs to fun fiction and lighthearted novels, this list has it all.

If you want to skip right to the selections, head over to Amazon to see a complete list of the best books of year so far.

Keep reading for the 10 best books of 2019 so far, and why they made the list, according to Amazon editors:

“City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert

It’s the 1940s and the frivolous and fun-loving Vivian Morris arrives in New York with the goal of “becoming someone interesting” (and in short order she is, but for all the wrong reasons). The latest novel by the author of “Eat, Pray, Love” is bawdy, big-hearted, and wise.

Gelman says: This was a unanimous pick across the team. Readers know Elizabeth Gilbert from “Eat, Pray, Love” and she’s not as well known as a novelist, but she deserves to be. It’s just a fun book – it’s been described as a champagne cocktail of a book. Everyone read this book and just felt a breath of fresh air.

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

While it’s only halfway through the year, this debut thriller with the twistiest of endings may be the thriller of 2019.

Gelman says: The team got to read this book early on and one of our editors predicted this would be the debut literary thriller of the year. It’s a fun, twisty read with a surprise at the end.

“Once More We Saw Stars” by Jayson Greene

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, they say the only way out is through. That’s exactly what Greene learns when his daughter dies from a freak accident. This emotional memoir shines a beacon of light in the darkest of places.

Gelman says: This book- which details the author losing his 2-year-old daughter in a freak accident- which helps put words to grief, will help you face tragedy.

“Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner

Sweeping in its personal and political scope, this tale of two sisters is a multi-layered and very moving story for the #MeToo era, one that traces how far women have come, and how far we have yet to go. Weiner’s most ambitious novel yet.

Gelman says: Jennifer Weiner has been writing books for almost 20 years, and this book is ambitious – deeply researched, personal, and imagining her mother’s life from a fictional point of view. I felt proud of her as a reader.

“The Night Tiger” by Yangsze Choo

Supple and powerful, like the predator that stalks the shadows of Choo’s ensnaring tale, this historical novel set in 1930s Malaysia swirls around a strong-minded apprentice dressmaker and a young houseboy whose destinies collide as they both search for a very unlucky mummified human finger.

Gelman says: A gripping historical novel -“The Night Tiger” will win over readers who love to be captured by a great story.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Presented as a series of interviews, this novel about a young, captivating singer who came of age in the late ’60s/early ’70s will leave you thinking that “Daisy Jones & The Six” really existed.

Gelman says: You’ll forget that this is about a fictitious band while reading it. My husband who isn’t a reader read this and loved it.

“Underland” by Robert Macfarlane

A one-of-a-kind book, “Underland” explores the universe beneath our feet, diving into catacombs, caves, and the land under Greenland’s shrinking ice cap to delve into the darker recesses of our imaginations – a place where artists, adventurers, and criminals have traveled, willingly and otherwise.

Gelman says: The author did all of his research for this on his own. It’s a richly rewarding exploration of the world beneath our feet.

“The Unwinding of the Miracle” by Julie Yip-Williams

Julie Yip-Williams’ beautiful memoir speaks to one of our greatest fears, that we would be diagnosed with a terminal disease, and to our greatest hope, which is that we could face life straight on, fully, without squinting, and live each day with honesty, ambition, and true feeling.

Gelman says: This book deals with how to come to terms with one of our greatest fears, dying before we’re ready.

“Save Me the Plums” by Ruth Reichl

“Save Me the Plums” chronicles how food writer Ruth Reichl came to be editor-in-chief of the magazine she’d pored over as a child, how she transformed it from a stuffy relic of the old guard into a publication that embraced a new culinary era, and how “Gourmet” magazine met its end. A memoir to savor.

Gelman says: A fun, insider look at life during the magazine era. And, while I don’t think this is her intention, you’ll walk away realizing how remarkable of a woman Ruth Reichl is.

“Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris

Thomas Harris’ harrowing new novel of greed and survival, “Cari Mora” is as cinematic as one might expect (and hope for), charged with smugglers and lawmen, gruesome deaths, and deceit that crisscrosses the ocean between Colombia and Miami. Harris is a masterful storyteller who knows exactly how to get under our skin and into our heads.

Gelman says: Harris is the author of “Silence of the Lambs.” This thriller has some gruesome spots. And the editor that loved it read this one twice!

And, the top pick in children’s books: “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise” by Dan Gemeinhart

An unforgettable middle-grade novel about a girl and her father on a cross-country journey, the people they meet, and how they find their way home again. This is a book young readers won’t want to miss. Coyote’s story is wise, funny, and holds onto your heart long after you’ve read the final page.

Gelman says: Full of life lessons, this is the book you want every 9-12 year old to read.