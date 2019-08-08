The 10 must-read books of August, according to Amazon’s editors

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

I’ve recently vowed to limit the time I spent looking at my phone before bed and fill that time reading more books. I began by consuming the entire “Harry Potter” series for the first time, then switched to Pete Dexter’s classic, “Deadwood.” After that I hit a wall, unsure what book to pick up next. If you’re like me and you prefer a physical book to a Kindle, it can be a surprisingly expensive extracurricular activity. To help make sure that the next book you buy is worth it, Amazon’s editors choose a selection of 10 noteworthy titles in their Best Books of the Month section (most of which you can also get for the Kindle, if you prefer). Check out this month’s list of books, which include nonfiction exposés, crime-thrillers, and poignant examinations of modern culture. Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.

“The Outlaw Ocean” by Ian Urbina

source Amazon

Three-fifths of the planet is covered by water, and that’s where the illicit action is. “The Outlaw Ocean” is a catalog of just about any contemptible human activity that you could imagine, and impossible to put down.

“The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri

source Amazon

Nuri, a humble beekeeper, and Afra, an artist, must flee the violence in Syria for an unknown future in Britain in a moving novel by Christy Lefteri that puts a human face on a faraway conflict.

“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware

source Amazon

From the author dubbed “the Agatha Christie of our time,” a menacing gothic thriller set in a “smart home” in the Scottish Highlands, where a nanny discovers that a dream gig is too good to be true.

“The Whisper Man” by Alex North

source Amazon

A boy is kidnapped and murdered in a manner that matches the modus operandi of a serial killer currently serving time. Alex North’s deliciously dark thriller, “The Whisper Man,” has an ending you won’t expect.

“How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

source Amazon

Blending ethics, history, law, and science, National Book Award-winning author Ibram Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” challenges the reader to take tangible steps towards creating a more equitable society.

“Things You Save in a Fire” by Katherine Center

source Amazon

Cassie Hanwell’s transition from a Texas firehouse to a Boston-area one – near her ailing mother – is not a smooth one. But a certain rookie just might turn her fortunes around in Katherine Center’s heartfelt new novel.

“Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead”

source Amazon

In this deeply strange literary murder mystery from the Man Booker Prize-winning author of “Flights,” an eccentric woman from a remote Polish village inserts herself into the investigation of a series of suspicious killings.

“gods with a little g” by Tupelo Hassman

source Amazon

In this deliciously irreverent coming-of-age tale, Helen Dedleder and her misfit friends must navigate life in a deeply religious town (aptly-named Rosary, California).

“The Ghosts of Eden Park” by Karen Abbott

source Amazon

“The Ghosts of Eden Park” is the stranger-than-fiction true crime tale of the “King of the Bootleggers,” a fascinating Gatsby-esque figure from the early days of Prohibition whose wife ends up in his deadly crosshairs.

“Chances Are…” by Richard Russo

source Amazon

Mining the complexities of friendship, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Empire Falls” returns with an enthralling story about three men who reunite on Martha’s Vineyard, and the mysterious disappearance from years prior that still haunts them.