The 10 must-read books of July, according to Amazon’s editors

Amazon’s Best Books of the Month section is full of new releases hand-picked by Amazon editors.

This July, you’ll discover 10 new titles, including “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, and “Deep River” by Karl Marlantes.

Check out all the new releases below, along with short summaries provided by Amazon’s book editor, Erin Kodieck.

Summer is here, and whether you’re soaking up the sun on a city rooftop, enjoying a casual evening in the park, or spending a leasurly Sunday by the pool, a book in hand can make any outdoor situation that much better. To help inspire your summer reading list, Amazon’s editors rounded up 10 of the most captivating new reads into a Best Books of the Month section on the site. Don’t miss out on July’s top books, including a new one from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead. Continue reading to learn more about each one. Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.

“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead

Set in the Jim Crow South and based on a true story that will make your blood boil, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys” finds two boys navigating a nightmarish reform school.

“The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Claire Lombardo

Marilyn and David Sorenson might get along famously but their four daughters, decidedly, do not. Claire Lombardo expertly explores the highs and lows of romantic and familial love in her astute and acerbic debut, “The Most Fun We Ever Had.”

“Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo

This provocative feat of journalism unflinchingly mines the sexual lives of three women. You will want to shake them, you will want to hug them, and you want to look in the mirror and examine your own complicated relationship with desire.

“The Need” by Helen Philips

A paleo botanist, and exhausted mother of two, confronts a home intruder who may or may not be real in Helen Phillips’s “The Need”-a surreal psychological thriller with a deeply emotional core.

“Stay and Fight” by Madeline Fftch

The lives of a unique family living off the grid in Appalachian Ohio are upended when their precocious son is injured in an accident. “Stay and Fight” is an earnest and heart-wrenching debut that celebrates, and critiques, what it means to be free.

“Deep River” by Karl Marlantes

“Matterhorn” author Karl Marlantes returns with a harrowing and adventure-filled historical novel about three siblings who are forced to flee Finland and resettle in a Pacific Northwest logging community.

“In The Valleys of The Noble Beyond” by John Zada

Is Bigfoot real or imagined? John Zada’s lushly written travelogue/nature narrative does not solve this mystery, but it does illuminate what our fascination with this supposed species of hairy, bipedal man-apes says about ourselves.

“They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei and Harmony Becker

In this moving graphic memoir, a cautionary tale for today’s political climate, Star Trek alum and activist George Takei recounts his family’s incarceration in two internment camps during World War II.

“The Chain” by Adrian McKinty

A mother gets a call informing her that her daughter has been abducted. To ensure her safe return, she must kidnap a child, and that child’s parent has to do the same. You’ll happily abide McKinty’s outlandish plot for one of the best white-knuckle reads of the summer.

“Drive-Thru Dreams” by Adam Chandler

An entertaining treatise on how fast food has changed American culture, and been changed by it, Adam Chandler traces its history from the beginnings of White Castle to today.