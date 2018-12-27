Amazon reveals its best-selling gadgets of the holiday season as smart home tech takes over gift-giving

source GRANT HINDSLEY/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon announced a “record-breaking” holiday season with more items ordered than ever before.

Top sellers in the tech category included Amazon devices like the new Echo Dot, as well as Bose QuietComfort 35.

Smart home items like smart plugs and voice assistant devices dominated the rest of the list.

Gift-giving used to be more portable, with gadgets like iPods and CD players dominating top selling items.

Fast forward to 2018, and it’s all about the home – the smart home, that is. For Amazon’s top-selling tech items, the list is dominated by smart plugs, voice assistant speakers, and robot vacuum cleaners.

The overall best-selling item was the new Echo Dot, refreshed this fall and now in its third generation. It was both the top-seller overall as well as the best-selling piece of tech on Amazon for the holiday season.

The device was discounted heavily starting in late November. Starting at $50, it was down to $29.99 for most of the holiday season, hitting a low of $24 on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

Amazon also says the Bose QuietComfort 35 (series II) Wireless Headphones were a best-selling item. Retailing for $349, they dipped to $299 multiple times throughout November and December, according to Camelcamelcamel.com, a site that tracks prices of goods on Amazon.

Here’s Amazon’s best-selling tech of the holiday season: