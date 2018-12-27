Amazon reveals its best-selling toys of the holiday season

source Getty/Jack Taylor

Amazon announced a “record-breaking” holiday season with more items ordered than ever before.

One of its best-selling toys of the season was the LOL Surprise collection of dolls, specifically the Glam Glitter series.

Amazon also said Lego sets, Nerf guns, and children’s art materials were top sellers.

LOL Surprise – Amazon had a good holiday season.

Amazon announced a “record-breaking” holiday season on Wednesday, noting more items ordered than ever before. Part of its success came from the toys customers ordered as gifts during November and December.

One of the top gifts, as highlighted near the top of the press release, was the LOL Surprise collection of dolls, specifically the Glam Glitter series. The dolls have become quite the sensation.

They were also a top seller over Thanksgiving weekend, and have sold $4 billion worldwide as of October. LOL Surprise accounted for seven of the top 10 toys in the United States in October and was the top toy, according to NPD Group analysis.

Read more: A doll with a bizarre name has become the biggest toy of the holiday season by taking over YouTube with unboxing videos

“LOL is the biggest thing that we have ever done,” Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment, which makes the dolls, told Business Insider in an interview in November. “It’s the cuteness, it’s the mystery, all the attention to detail that we put in the product … the combination of all of this has made this a major phenomenon.”

Other top toys included a Lego set, a Nerf gun, and children’s art materials.

Here’s Amazon’s best-selling toys of the holiday season: