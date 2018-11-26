Amazon may have just had its best Black Friday yet. Here’s what shoppers were buying.

Amazon said that its Black Friday sales event beat last year’s in terms of the number of items sold.

Customers purchased more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items in just the first nine hours of Black Friday.

These were Amazon’s top-selling items on Black Friday, according to the company.

Amazon may have just had its best Black Friday yet.

The company said Monday that customers shopped Black Friday deals at “record levels” and that it beat last year’s event in terms of the number of items sold. Amazon ran a week of sales leading up to Black Friday, but the day itself remains one of the biggest single sales days of the year for the company.

Amazon also started its Cyber Monday Deals Week on Saturday, November 24. It promised “deeper discounts and even more selection” this year.

Last year, Amazon announced that Cyber Monday 2017 was its largest single sales day ever. Prime Day in 2018 surpassed it as an event, though that lasted 36 hours, so it’s likely Cyber Monday still holds the crown for a single-day event.

Walmart, one of Amazon’s biggest online-shopping rivals, is also doubling down on Cyber Monday, promising more inventory and steeper discounts.

These were Amazon’s best-selling items on Black Friday, according to the company:

Echo Dot

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote

Fire 7 Tablet

Instant Pot (DUO80 8 Quart and DUO60 6 Quart)

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection (Blue-Ray)

The Amazon Smart Plug was also a top seller over the weekend, though not on Black Friday itself.

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service was also a top seller from the weekend.

The top-selling categories from the weekend include toys …

… fashion …

… and home.