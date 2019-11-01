What deals to expect from Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 sale

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

While Amazon has Prime Day to offer great deals in the summer, it’s certainly not going to hold back during Black Friday.

On Black Friday, expect discounts sitewide on products from top brands and small businesses alike.

Of course, all of Amazon’s popular devices and services (Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Whole Foods, Audible, etc.) will prominently be on sale.

Black Friday is a big time of year to shop kitchen appliances, TVs, smart home devices, and other tech. You can shop Black Friday sales at a large variety of retailers, but more likely than not, you’ll find yourself lingering on one specific online shop: Amazon.

What is Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week?

Though Black Friday is technically on November 29, the holiday is part of a five-day period that Amazon calls “the Turkey 5.” Every year, it smashes previous sales records during the Turkey 5 – last year, Amazon sold more than 180 million items and the Echo Dot was the number one bestseller globally.

Throughout this period, Amazon will be releasing deals, including Lightning Deals, across a wide range of categories.

Why should you shop on Amazon on Black Friday 2019?

The promises of free same-day and two-day shipping for Prime members make it all too tempting to stick to shopping on Amazon this Black Friday for all your personal and gifting needs. If you need a product at your door quickly, try looking for it on Amazon first.

What Black Friday deals can you find on Amazon?

In addition to deals from top brands and small businesses, Amazon is sure to offer can’t-miss discounts on its own line of products and services. These include:

Big brands will have the same deals across all the major retailers (Target, Walmart, Best Buy), so where you shop those deals might come down to a matter of personal preference. Where Amazon sets itself apart is on the exclusive products and services above, as well as quick-moving, limited-time Lightning Deals and exclusive deals on its collection of Handmade items.

Amazon Black Friday deals: Our predictions based on previous years

Below is a sampling of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon last year. We expect similar deals and featured brands during Black Friday 2019. Note: All prices reflect last year’s Black Friday deals.

