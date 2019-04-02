Amazon’s giant ‘dystopian’ delivery-drone blimp isn’t real yet, but it’s something the tech giant has explored

caption A CGI Amazon blimp. source @g_awd via Twitter

Twitter is collectively freaking out over a video showing a giant Amazon blimp deploying a swarm of delivery drones.

The video, however, is fake, created by a Twitter user.

The computer-generated blimp is based on a real patent Amazon filed in 2014 for a drone delivery service with an “airborne fulfillment center.”

Before you panic at what one Twitter user called a “borderline dystopian” image, the video is fake. It seems a tech-savvy Twitter user created the blimp with computer-generated imagery and posted it online, where it took on a life of its own.

ドローンで配送するという話があったけど、もう始まってたんだな。もっと先の話かと思ってた。 There was a talk about delivery by drone, but it had already started. I thought it was a story ahead.#エイプリルフール #zozi撮影 pic.twitter.com/hFrmGOKwof — zozi(厳島神社の人） (@zozi009) March 31, 2019

But the idea of an Amazon blimp isn’t entirely fictional – it’s based on a patent Amazon filed in 2014.

In pursuing a drone delivery service, Amazon patented the idea of a floating, blimplike airship, called an “airborne fulfillment center,” that would store products midair, and an accompanying network of “unmanned aerial vehicles,” or drones, that would pick up items from the blimp and deliver them to customers.

caption A patent Amazon filed in 2014 for an “airborne fulfillment center.” source US Patent Office

The idea was floated to solve issues Amazon was having in its pursuit of a full-fledged delivery service. Launching a drone from the ground for each package delivery requires a great amount of energy, and a blimp that drones could “float” down from would conserve a drone’s energy.

Amazon has for years been hinting at plans for a drone delivery service. In 2013, Jeff Bezos told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that Amazon’s “octocopter” delivery drones would be operational in four or five years.

Amazon has tested drone delivery on a small scale in the UK countryside and still teases a “Prime Air” delivery system on its website.

It’s 2019, and we still don’t have drones dropping off our Amazon packages. But if the reactions to the CGI video circulating online are any indicator, plenty of people are fine with that.