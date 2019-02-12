Amazon is coming to Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world

source Business Wire

This year’s Coachella attendees have just been given license to pack a lot lighter: Amazon is partnering with the annual music and arts festival to allow customers to shop and ship essentials like phone chargers, sunglasses, and water to a collection of Amazon Lockers located directly inside the Empire Polo Club gates.

The lockers will be available to attendees of both weekends and will have several designated spaces inside the event fully staffed with Amazon employees onsite.

Amazon will also create a custom storefront on its site specifically for the event where customers can shop and select one of the Amazon Lockers at Coachella as their shipping address. According to a press release, once their package is ready for pickup, customers will receive an e-mail along with a barcode. Amazon only allows items purchased on Amazon to be shipped to its lockers, so festival goers won’t be able to send themselves a care package or ship personal items from home.

The custom storefront will include items from camping essentials to fashion and wellness products.

“We want customers to make the most out of their weekend at Coachella,” said Patrick Supanc, Amazon’s Worldwide Director of Lockers and Pickup, in a statement. “Bringing the convenience of Amazon Lockers to Coachella will help customers focus on their experience instead of worrying about forgetting something at home or having to carry it in with them.”

caption A look inside an Amazon Locker located inside a Century 21 department store. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Amazon first launched its Amazon Lockers in New York City, Seattle, and London back in 2011, and has since expanded their footprint in recent years to Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Century 21, and other retailers in the US and abroad.

Whether or not Amazon Lockers will be available for the festivals in the years going forward is unknown. Yet, the move once again serves as a signal that Amazon is cementing itself as the most convenient – and popular – retailer in the country.